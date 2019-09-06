The WVU Tech men's soccer team has started a trend this season.
Though it's one that's a little too close for comfort.
After winning its first game of the season 1-0 in overtime on Saturday, the Golden Bears (2-0) nearly replicated that performance Thursday at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex in Beckley, beating the visitors from Montreat College 2-1 in overtime.
"That's two overtime wins and we made hard work of it, but we got the result in the end," WVU Tech head coach Oliver Hewitt-Fisher said.
As has been the case thus far, the Golden Bears' smothering defense was the story of the first half, limiting Montreat to just two shots on the goal in the opening stanza.
"Coming in we wanted to keep the ball and press high when we didn't have it," Hewitt-Fisher said. "We seemed to do that well in the first half. We had three or four chances we should've taken in the first half but in the second half we kind of lost control of the game a little. We showed a good reaction to come back from one nil down. In overtime we had the chances and managed to take it."
Tech, while limiting Montreat's scoring opportunities, failed to capitalize on its own.
None of the team's 12 first-half shots found their way in the net as the the two teams entered halftime in a scoreless tie.
The stalemate continued deep into the second half, with Montreat drawing first blood when Francisco Prado scored on a breakaway in the 65th minute.
Just five minutes later though, a stoppage occurred with Montreat's keeper, Jesus Ramos, going down with an injury. After five minutes play resumed and Ramos stayed in the game, but the Golden Bears smelled blood in the water, attacking him immediately.
Four minutes later, in the 74th minute, the aggressiveness paid off as Jesus Naves, assisted by Rolando Sanchez, found the net to tie the game at 1-1.
"We wanted to be more aggressive, plus the clock was ticking down," Hewitt-Fisher said. "We knew at that point we only had 15 minutes to recover the game, so we threw everything forward and managed to get that equalizer. We almost scored with about 30 seconds left in regular time but it went to overtime and we managed to get one there."
Naves' goal bought the Golden Bears an extra period, one they capitalized on with three minutes left.
After the ball bounced around several bodies in the box, it was again Naves whose shot bounced up and down off the top crossbar before hitting net and ending the game.
Afterwards, Hewitt-Fisher, who was relieved with the result, assessed the team after two overtime thrillers.
"I've liked the way we kept possession and pressed teams so far," Hewitt-Fisher said. "I think in both games so far, we could've won in the first half if we would've took our chances. Hopefully we'll get there. We've still managed to win both games even though we're not playing as well as we can. That's the sign of a good team when you can win games without playing well."
The Golden Bears will return to action Wednesday when they travel to Shawnee State. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
