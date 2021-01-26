It was the summer of 1972 and Joe Goddard was living the dream. From eighth-round draft pick to Major Leaguer in just over a year, the stadiums he had previously only seen on TV suddenly were his playgrounds.
His stats were modest, but he will always cherish the time he got to spend sharing the same field with the likes of Clemente, Bench and Robinson.
If you're from these parts, or have lived here long, and have come across Goddard or anyone who knows him, you undoubtedly have heard the story. Goddard's finest memory is not of his first Major League hit or the first runner he threw out trying to steal second base.
"When you go stand in the batter's box and you're standing beside Henry Aaron, ya know ..." said Goddard, with no need to add more.
Aaron, of course, was in the twilight of his career, yet still just as impactful to the game as he had been starting with his NL Rookie of the Year season of 1954. He was an all-star in 1972 — something he would accomplish 25 times — and was less than two years away from surpassing the Herculean Babe Ruth as baseball's home run king.
And here was Goddard, on Aug. 1, 1972, just nine days after he turned 22, standing mere feet from a legend. The same Hank Aaron he had watched as a 9-year-old in Sophia taking on the likes of Al Kaline, Duke Snider and teammate Eddie Mathews on the old "Home Run Derby" TV show.
San Diego selected Goddard out of Marshall in the eighth round of the MLB draft in 1971. A little over a year later, he got the callup and joined his Padres teammates in Houston. On July 31, Goddard made his big league debut in the Astrodome, a state-of-the-art venue at the time.
The Padres went to Atlanta after the game, and Goddard caught Clay Kirby in the first game of a doubleheader against the Braves the next day. Goddard didn't have to wait long for the moment. Aaron was batting third in the lineup and came to the plate in the bottom of the first inning.
"When he came up to the plate, he kind of took his bat and nudged me on the shoulder and said, 'How's it goin', Rook?'," Goddard recalled, probably for the millionth time. "I said, 'Pretty good, Mr. Aaron. How are you?"
With that, they both went to work. Goddard may have been a rookie, but he was no dummy.
"We threw him a whole bunch of low and away fastballs and sliders," he said. "It was the first game of a doubleheader and they switched him out after his second at-bat. We scored some runs in the first three or four innings (the Padres led 7-0 after three), and so they took him out."
Aaron was 0-for-2 with a strikeout when he came out, and the Padres won 9-0.
"Growing up, you knew how Henry Aaron walked to home plate. How he put his helmet on. All the (players), you knew their stance," Goddard said. "All of a sudden, you're standing right there and you're trying to figure out how to get him out. It was just a lot of nothing across the middle and nothing up. You threw everything away and hoped he hit it at somebody. We called pitches back then."
Goddard, the former head baseball coach at Independence and a Marshall University Hall of Famer who now serves as an assistant baseball coach at WVU Tech, got to play against Aaron one more time, again in the first game of a doubleheader. This time it was in San Diego, and Aaron again was hitless, going 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout as the Padres won 1-0. Hammerin' Hank was a combined 0-for-5 with two strikeouts with Goddard behind the plate.
Goddard's most recent recollection of those prized opportunities came after Aaron passed away Friday at the age of 86. His passing brought a flood of sentiment about the kind of man Aaron was, and wonder for the grace in which he handled the intense racism he faced as a Black man about to dethrone the King of Crash.
It was all those qualities that Goddard took from his brief exchange with Aaron.
"The older I got, the more special it got," Goddard said, "because of the fact that somebody like Henry Aaron would know it was your second day in the big leagues."
