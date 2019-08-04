Once upon a time I shot a lot of tin cans and bottles. That is what we did back then, first with a Daisy BB gun and then with a .22 rifle. It was in a safe setting and we would line up the targets and blaze away. Twenty-two-caliber ammo was pretty cheap and we didn’t know it but we were learning the basics of marksmanship and hopefully not acquiring too many bad habits. Sometimes we would visit the community trash dump where we had a wealth of targets to choose from.
Times change, and this time it is for the better.
A new form of competition shooting is becoming very popular and if you are a shooter or want to introduce someone to the shooting world, you really need to check this out. The National Rifle League 22 (NRL22) is a division of National Shooting League which has been holding precision rifle competitions for several years. Many of these events have targets placed out to 1,000 yards. By a stroke of genius, NRL22 staffer Tyler Frehner figured that many shooters around the country didn’t have access to 1,000-yard ranges but most have a 100-yard range available. Also, most people have a .22 rifle to shoot.
“When the NRL executive team first sat down to listen to Tyler Frehner’s idea of the NRL22, they were immediately sold as this was the way to involve everyone on a national level, but more importantly it provides a league for both women and kids (young guns as they refer to them) to the sport of practical precision rifle competitions,” said Travis Ishida, president and media director for NRL22.
The concept is very simple. The monthly course of fire, NRL 22 Standard Target Package and standard barricades are all intended to be easy access solutions to simple, fun and affordable Precision Rifle matches. Local clubs may use and submit scores for the monthly courses of fire to compete with the entire country. So NRL22 sends out a monthly match course of fire, local chapters shoot the same course, scores are submitted to the national office and winners are announced. Shooters in Virginia, Georgia or Tennessee are competing with those in California or Montana — what a great idea!
Anyone with a 100-yard range, the NRL22 target package and a few props easily obtained at your local hardware store can participate. Each month the NRL22 distributes five different courses of fire, which every club across the nation can download from the NRL22.org website and host a match. Then the match director submits the scores from the same five COFs to NRL22 where they are tallied up and published on the website. There are five shooting classes —open, base, women’s and young guns — to accommodate everyone from beginners to the experts.
The thing that I really like about NRL22 is it was apparent to me that this program is very big on helping young and new shooters get started. Mike Suttle from Lewisburg is the owner/operator of Logan Haus police dog kennels, a longtime competitive shooter and is currently organizing local NRL22 matches in that area. Mike shot competitions in the military for many years and is now an avid NRL22 competitor; he is also helping many new and young shooters get their start.
Megan Pakradooni is a horse and dog trainer and lives in Lewisburg.
“While I am new to shooting in general, I am lucky enough to have a skilled boyfriend who has spent a good deal of time teaching me as much as he can,” Pakradooni said. “He introduced me to competitive shooting sports last year with the NRL22 organization. I absolutely love it! I have shot 21 matches across the country, finishing first place in the ladies class at each match. In May 2019, I competed at the NRL22 National Championships and came in third place in the ladies class. I was also awarded the Sportsman Trophy. This year I will continue to expand my knowledge and experience and I hope to compete at the national championship again next year.”
The different classes allow anyone to compete from the open class where shooters may have thousands of dollars invested in rifles and telescopic sights, to the base class in which you may compete with a basic .22 rifle and inexpensive scope. There is something for everyone here — easy access to shooting, friendly experienced shooters willing to help others get started and succeed and low-key competition where even the beginner can feel welcome. And here is the deal: At the NRL22 match I visited I actually saw people having fun (you remember shooting is supposed to be fun, right?).
It is a long way for me from the days of shooting cans at the dump. The NRL22 bug has bitten me and I am going to look at getting a rifle ready and trying my luck at some matches.
How about you? Look up NRL22 (www.nrl22.org) and see what you think.
Go burn some powder and have fun.