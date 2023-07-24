Following a momentous European swing showcasing star performances at LIV Golf Andalucía and LIV Golf London, as well as 10 of 16 LIV Golfers playing into the weekend at The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, LIV Golf’s world-class field gears up for LIV Golf Greenbrier in West Virginia Aug. 4-6.
The supercharged tournament will feature many of the sport’s biggest names competing at the historic Old White course and include a live concert by Grammy Award-winning and Billboard chart-topping Zac Brown Band following play on Friday, Aug. 4. Grounds passes for LIV Golf Greenbrier start from $36 and are all-inclusive of the live entertainment, fan activities, and world-class golf competition. Youth 12 years and under receive complimentary grounds passes to the tournament as do active-duty military and veterans, in addition to a guest.
Fans can also secure the ultimate tournament experience with one of LIV Golf's hospitality packages or the upgraded all-inclusive pass near the stage for Friday’s Zac Brown Band concert. To secure tickets and hospitality packages, visit LIVGolf.com.
LIV Golf Greenbrier marks the 10th tournament of the league’s 2023 season that features a stellar 12-team, 48-player field in pursuit of the LIV Golf League Individual Championship and Team Championship. Superstar names amongst the league’s 13 major winners include 2023 PGA Championship winner and five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, 2022 Open Champion Cameron Smith, World Golf Hall of Famer and six-time major champion Phil Mickelson, 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, and two-time major winners Dustin Johnson and Martin Kaymer.
Local fans will welcome back another two-time major winner in Bubba Watson, a former West Virginia resident who dedicated significant time and resources to helping West Virginia communities recover from 2016 flooding that devastated the region. Danny Lee (2015), Kevin Na (2018) and Joaquin Niemann (2019) have each been victorious at The Greenbrier and will look to build off their former success as the race for the Individual Championship and Team Championship hit the homestretch.
The individual standings are currently led by Talor Gooch (137 points), winner of three LIV Golf individual titles this season. Gooch is followed closely by a pack of major championship winners: Smith (130), Koepka (112), Patrick Reed (102) and Johnson (96). At the conclusion of the regular season, the player at the top of the individual standings will be crowned the league’s Individual Champion and the top three players receive bonuses.
4 Aces GC sits atop the team standings with 168 points after seven top-four finishes, including team wins in Adelaide and London. Torque GC is in second place with 129 points, trailed closely by RangeGoats GC (127) and the all-South African Stinger GC (124). Team standings following LIV Golf Jeddah, the thirteenth and final regular season event, will determine seeds 1-12 for the Team Championship in Miami, with the top four teams receiving first-round byes.
LIV Golf Greenbrier will air from 1-6 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday on The CW, The CW App and LIV Golf Plus, with Friday’s round carried on The CW App and LIV Golf Plus. In addition, LIV Golf tournaments are carried on YouTube and on more than a dozen international broadcast partners, delivering league broadcasts in over 180 territories to more than 380 million homes worldwide. For more information on how to watch the 2023 LIV Golf League, visit LIVGolf.com/where-to-watch.
Fan festivities for LIV Golf Greenbrier begin on Friday, Aug. 4, at 10:30 a.m. local time when gates open to welcome guests of all ages to the variety of unique activations on site. Parking is free all three days in advance of the tournament’s 1:15 p.m. ET shotgun start on Friday and Saturday and 1:05 p.m. start Sunday.
Grounds passes will allow fans to walk the course, watch the action up close and grant entry to the interactive Fan Village – an immersive area featuring food and beverages, league and team merchandise and a specially designed LIV Kids Zone for the youngest fans to relax and play. Visitors can enjoy golf-themed games and interactive experiences throughout the day, while giant video screens will broadcast the live action.
The LIV Golf League is owned and operated by LIV Golf Investments whose vision and mission is centered around making holistic and sustainable investments to enhance the global golf ecosystem and unlock the sport’s untapped worldwide potential.
