Fifth-seeded Glenville State pulled away in the second half after trailing by one at halftime and defeated No. 4 Tampa 78-68 in the women’s NCAA Division II Elite Eight Monday night.
The defending national champions will play in the Final Four against top seed Ashland, which advanced with an 81-72 win over No. 8 UT-Tyler.
Breanna Campbell led the Pioneers (33-2) with 28 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Hya Haywood followed with 18 points and five rebounds. Mickayla Perdue added 10 points.
A time for Wednesday’s Final Four game has not been announced.
