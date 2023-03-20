Glenville logo

Fifth-seeded Glenville State pulled away in the second half after trailing by one at halftime and defeated No. 4 Tampa 78-68 in the women’s NCAA Division II Elite Eight Monday night.

The defending national champions will play in the Final Four against top seed Ashland, which advanced with an 81-72 win over No. 8 UT-Tyler.

Breanna Campbell led the Pioneers (33-2) with 28 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Hya Haywood followed with 18 points and five rebounds. Mickayla Perdue added 10 points.

A time for Wednesday’s Final Four game has not been announced.

