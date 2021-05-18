Gladwell to leave hoops job for principal's post

After 11 years, Mark Gladwell has submitted his resignation as head boys basketball coach at Meadow Bridge High School.
He'll be making the move into school administration, as his hiring as principal of Meadow Bridge Elementary School PK-6 for the 2021-22 school year was approved by the Fayette County Board of Education last week.
Prior to taking over the reins of the MBHS program, Gladwell was an assistant coach to Ed McCall for three years.
"When the Meadow Bridge position came open and I went there in the fall of 2007, I felt like I belonged at Meadow Bridge," said Gladwell. "The school accepted me, and the community accepted me."
"Administration posts don't open up too often, so I knew if the opportunity presented itself, I would have (to pursue it)," he added.
Gladwell, 48, was on the staff of Wildcat teams that went to the state tournament during his first year as assistant coach and first year as head coach. He says he wishes he could have stayed around a little longer. "I would have liked to coach a few more years anyway," Gladwell said. "The team has the opportunity to be pretty good (in coming seasons)."
During his tenure, Gladwell had the chance to coach his eldest son, Jared, and his youngest son, Jaden, who was a freshman on this year's squad. "I wish I could have had a couple more years with Jaden," he said. "Quite honestly, I prayed a lot about it. God's timing was a little different than mine. It's a season for something else. I'm going to miss it.
"I enjoyed the relationships formed with coaches and players (and others)."
Gladwell said the two-year, four-class trial in basketball initiated this year by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission has been a positive step, creating "more opportunities for athletes and coaches and schools to experience the state tournament." "There's the group that says it's give everybody a trophy," he added. "This year they gave away one more trophy at the end of the season."
He says that, from a coach's standpoint, he'll miss the support the community provides. "Meadow Bridge does a good job supporting all its programs. You're their team."
Gladwell's resignations as head boys basketball coach and assistant middle football coach will both be included on the May 27 agenda for BOE approval.
