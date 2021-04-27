Charleston — Calhoun County took 16 more shots than River View in the first half, leading the Raiders 44-19 at the break and never looking back in a 75-34 in the Class A quarterfinal at the Charleston Coliseum Tuesday morning.
Savannah Cunningham and Josie Montgomery proved too much for Region 3's River View, scoring 23 and 24, respectively.
Turnovers proved fatal for the Raiders as Calhoun scored 33 points off their mishaps.
"We made some silly turnovers and needed to be stronger," River View's Trista Lester said.
For the game River View shot just 24 percent from the field, being out-rebounded 53-26.
"We lost two players that were our leading rebounders," River View head coach Gehrig Justice said. "We've been small there. Calhoun outworked for position. They were really aggressive."
Trista Lester led the Raiders with 11 points.
"We won 15 games and played some really good teams in Tug Valley and James Monroe," Justice said. "We rose to the occasion, but the trips down here aren't given. We were down here three years ago with a nice group of freshmen but weren't able to get back ... It's up to us to keep the ball moving in that direction."
Calhoun advances to Thursday's Class A semifinal where it will play the winner of Cameron/Madonna.
River View (15-3)
Trista Lester 11, Sheridan Calhoun 4, Chloe Mitchem 2, Ali Morgan 8, Jenna Atwell 9
Calhoun County (14-3)
Ella Hess 6, Savannah Cunningham 23, Josie Montgomery 24, Kaylin Parsons 4, Joselynn Yeager 16, Emily Dennison 2
RV: 10 9 7 8 — 34
CC: 28 16 17 14 — 75
3-point goals — RV: 2 (Atwell 2); CC: 4 (Cunningham 2, Montgomery 2). Fouled Out — RV: Mitchem