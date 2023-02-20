gardner — No. 1 seed PikeView defeated No. 4 seed Shady Spring 64-31 in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 1 tournament on Monday.
Riley Meadows had 20 points, Hannah Harden added 14 and Haley Justice finished with 11 points for PikeView.
Kendra Pizzino scored 16 points in the loss for Shady Spring.
PikeView will host No. 2 Westside Wednesday at 7 p.m. for the Class AAA Region 3, Section 1 championship.
Shady Spring
Kendra Pizzino 16, Kylee Barnes 6, Megan Hendrick 5, Jenna Webb 4
PikeView
Hannah Harden 14, Brooke Craft 6, Cat Farmer 2, Jaelynn Shrewsbury 4, Maddy Kinzer 1, Haley Justice 11, Jaelyn Hall 6, Riley Meadows 20
SS: 5 5 10 11 — 31
PV: 12 21 17 14 — 64
3-point goals — SS: 4 (Pizzino 3, K. Barnes); PV: 3 (Craft, Meadows 2). Fouled out: None.
Westside 38, Midland Trail 37
clear fork — No. 2 seed Westside defeated No. 3 seed Midland Trail 38-37 in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 1 tournament.
Kaitlyn Lester and Kenzie Morgan each scored 13 points to lead Westside.
Addison Isaacs finished with 16 points and Rumor Barnhouse added 15 for Midland Trail.
Westside will travel to No. 1 PikeView Wednesday at 7 p.m. for the Class AAA Region 3, Section 1 championship.
Midland Trail
Mia Nuckols 2, Addison Isaacs 16, Jayla Barnhouse 2, Rumor Barnhouse 15, Nevaeh Hall 2
Westside
Rylee Brown 2, Kaitlyn Lester 13, Kenzie Morgan 13, Kyndal Lusk 5, Daisha Cline 3, Ryleigh McNeely 2
MT: 8 8 9 12 — 37
W: 7 16 5 10 — 38
3-point goals — W: 1 (Lusk); MT: 2 (Isaacs. R. Barnhouse). Fouled out: None.
