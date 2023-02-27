The second chance that existed last week is no more.
As February gives way to March, it’s time for 32 teams over four classes to cement their berths in next week’s WVSSAC girls high school basketball tournament.
Here’s a look at each of the Region 3 co-finals set for Tuesday though Thursday. All winners will advance to the state tournament March 7-11 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Class AA, Tuesday
Mingo Central (19-3) at Summers County (20-4)
Two of Mingo Central’s three losses have come in the last two weeks, including Friday’s 46-34 loss to Chapmanville in their sectional championship game. Up next for the Miners is a return trip to Hinton, the site of that second loss — 37-33 to Summers County. The Miners also own a 49-39 win over the Bobcats. Addie Smith is their leading scorer at 20.8 points per game, while 6-foot-3 junior center Jenna Sparks averages 10.7 points and 7.7 rebounds.
Summers County has been strong all season but definitely goes in on a roll. In addition to the win over Mingo Central — which briefly vaulted them to the state’s No. 1 ranking — the Bobcats defeated Wyoming East for the sectional championship, ending an eight-game losing streak to the Warriors that dated back to 2016. Seniors Liv Meador and Sullivan Pivont and junior Gracie Havey have been the leaders, with sophomores Avery Lilly and Abby Persinger also playing huge roles.
Wyoming East (17-4) at Chapmanville (16-8)
Wyoming East has played a difficult schedule, with its only losses to Mingo Central (twice), Class AAAA Spring Valley (ranked fifth in the season’s final poll and also playing for a spot in Charleston) and the sectional title game to Summers County. The 2022 state runner-up did not play Chapmanville in the regular season. Maddie Clark is averaging 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.2 steals for the Warriors.
The Tigers have had a bit of a rollercoaster-type season. They lost to Mingo Central twice in the regular season, then went on the road to beat the Miners for a sectional title. They beat Summers County in the finals of the Bobcats’ Rogers Oil Classic, only to lose to them two weeks later in Chapmanville.
Class AAAA, Wednesday
South Charleston (14-11) at Woodrow Wilson (15-8)
South Charleston seemingly hasn’t been able to get any consistency going this season. The Black Eagles do, however, own two victories over Woodrow Wilson. Sophomore Natalie Smith is their leading scorer (14.3 points) and rebounder (9.4).
Woodrow’s first home game was against South Charleston (a 47-44 overtime loss to start the season) and the Black Eagles will again be the opponent for the home finale. The Black Eagles also own a 51-37 win over Woodrow in South Charleston. The Flying Eagles have gotten contributions from several players, including Keanti Thompson (12.0 points, 3.2 steals), who rejoined the team in January; Abby Dillon (13.3 points, 45 percent field goals), Josie Cross (10.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 blocks) and Lataja Creasey (4.1 assists).
Princeton (10-14) at George Washington (16-7)
Princeton picked up a big win over Greenbrier East in the sectional semifinals last week but couldn’t carry the momentum into the title game at Woodrow Wilson. Still, the Tigers have a shot at qualifying for the state tournament in coach Matt Smith’s third season. Maddie Stull leads Princeton at 12.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.
George Washington has lost to five Class AAAA ranked teams and Ashland Blazer, a top 25 team in Kentucky. The Patriots defeated Princeton 55-39 on Jan. 9. Among the players leading the way for GW have been Zaniah Zealous, Macie Mallory and Finley Lohan.
Class AAA, Wednesday
Westside (13-11) at Sissonville (13-10)
Westside was 6-8 at one point but got things turned around by winning seven of 10 to close the regular season. The Renegades pulled out a 38-37 win Midland Trail in the sectional semifinals before losing at No. 1 seed PikeView in the title game. Among those contributing for Westside have been Rylee Brown, Kenzie Morgan, Daisha Cline and Kaitlyn Lester.
Sissonville advanced to the region co-finals with a 37-30 win over No. 1 seed Lewis County in their sectional title game. Kynadee Britton leads the Indians with 20.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game.
Lewis County (18-6) at PikeView (13-9)
Lewis County was ranked sixth in the final poll of the regular season before last week’s upset against Sissonville. Emma Pinkney is averaging a double-double at 13.9 points and 11.2 rebounds, while also leading the team with 3.0 assists and 2.8 steals per game.
PikeView has been hovering around the 10th spot in the state rankings. Jocelyn Hall, Jaelynn Shrewsbury and Brooke Craft have been among the leaders for the Panthers.
Class A, Thursday
River View (12-8) at Greenbrier West (17-5)
River View will be looking to avenge a pair of regular season losses to Greenbrier West at the perfect time. The Raiders fell to the Cavaliers 48-38 in Charmco and 49-47 on their home court in Bradshaw. Seniors Haylie Payne and Trista Lester are both averaging 14.5 points per game, with Katie Bailey grabbing 11.3 rebounds.
Greenbrier West has been ranked in the top 10 most of the season. All five of their losses are to region finalists (two each to James Monroe and Summers County and one to Wyoming East). Maddie Fields’ 3-pointer with 15.6 seconds left gave the Cavaliers a 47-46 win over Webster County in the sectional final. Sophomore Preslee Treadway leads the Cavs at 13.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
Webster County (17-7) at James Monroe (18-5)
Proving high-caliber basketball isn’t limited to the boys in Lindside, James Monroe has also been ranked most of the season. Among the Mavericks’ wins is a 62-52 win over Class AAAA Greenbrier East. They defeated River View 55-33 in their sectional final to avenge a regular season loss to the Raiders. Forward/center Adyson Hines leads the Mavs at 15 points, 13 rebounds and 6.1 steals per game.
The Highlanders limped into the postseason after winning 16 of their first 19 games. With senior all-stater Sydney Baird battling illness, they dropped their last three games before breaking that string with a first-round sectional win over Meadow Bridge before the heartbreaker at Greenbrier West. Baird is averaging 32.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 5.1 steals per game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.