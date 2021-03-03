Normally this time of year, girls basketball teams are gearing up for sectional and regional tournaments.
Unfortunately, we are not living in normal times.
Although it may be late arriving this year due to Covid restrictions, basketball season is finally here and ready to tip off around the state of West Virginia, with a few changes.
“It just feels really good to be back in the gym a little bit,” Westside head coach Darren Thomas said. “The last couple of months have been something else, just trying to figure out if we are going to be able to play. But things are looking up and hopefully we can get some games played.”
Along with the late season start comes a change in school classifications, which have expanded from the normal three classes to four.
Below is a look at each area team by those classifications.
Class AAAA
Woodrow Wilson
Woodrow Wilson has become a yearly state tournament contender under head coach Brian Nabors and this year the Flying Eagles have their eyes focused on championship Saturday.
“This team has the potential to be really good and even great. It is up to them and how they come to work every day,” Nabors said. “One of our main strengths is our experience, as well as the leadership of Cloey Frantz, who has been a four-year starter and knows our system. Another strength is the inside presence of Jamara Walton.”
Keanti Thompson exploded onto the scene last year as a freshman and was key to Woodrow’s state tournament run. She will be an important component again this year.
“We will need Keanti to play big for us and play like one of the best players in the state,” Nabors said.
While Frantz, Walton and Thompson will be counted on heavily, Nabors says he has 10 players he feels comfortable putting on the floor.
Sierra Conley is a versatile player who can play inside and out. Senior Rachel Eans is an up-and-coming guard who will see minutes after battling her way back from a knee injury as a sophomore. Adrianna Law is a sharpshooter who, along with Lataja Creasey, will provide needed depth in the backcourt.
Olivia Ziolkowski, Camille Fenton and Bella Staples are strong post players who can really run the floor.
“We will need others to step up and compensate when things aren’t going well for Jamara, especially when teams are double-teaming her,” Nabors said. “We have to be balanced.”
Oak Hill
Oak Hill is under a new classification with a new head coach in Darrell Compton. Compton takes over after being head girls coach at Collins Middle School the past five seasons.
“I have (coached) most of the girls. I coached all four of the juniors at the middle school and we are loaded with sophomores. If I didn’t coach them, then I coached against them,” Compton said.
The Red Devils return an experienced group, led by returning starters Samiah Lynch and Brooke Linkswiller, who will be key components on offense according to Compton. Hannah White and Kalila Hames will handle the duties up top at the guard position
“We are young. I only have one senior, but they are all pretty used to my style and what I expect,” Compton said. “The main goal right now is to stay competitive. It is nice to take over a program when you have a young team.”
Like most teams, Oak Hill will be a work in progress, but Compton loves his team’s attitude after fighting through the ups and downs of the offseason.
“The real bad part about Covid was that it limited strength and conditioning. I will also have to reintroduce everything that we want to do. It’s hard to put stuff in when you don’t have time with them,” Compton said. “However, these girls have been 100 percent committed. We will work through it and make this season as fun as it can be and not be as stressful.”
Greenbrier East
Perhaps no area team was hit harder by graduation and transfers than Greenbrier East, which is coming off a state tournament appearance last year.
Replacing first-team all-stater Haley McClure, post player Taylor Dunbar and point guard Kate Perkins was already going to be a daunting task for East head coach and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Compounding those losses was the transfer of highly-skilled second-team all-state guard Amya Damon to Saint Joseph Central in Huntington.
This year’s version of the Spartans will center around senior guard Emma Dotson and sophomore 3-point specialist Cadence Stewart.
With Woodrow Wilson in the section and George Washington waiting in the regional, East faces a daunting task to return to the state tournament.
Class AAA
Shady Spring
Perhaps nowhere is anticipation for the girls basketball season higher than in Shady Spring. The Tigers return four starters from a team that collected 11 wins last season and has one of the state’s best scorers in Kierra Richmond.
“We are looking to be much better than a .500 team this year,” head coach Brandon Bennett said. “We feel like we have the pieces to be a significant player in more than just our region. We are looking to be a player in the state.”
Already a player who can score 30-plus points per night, Richmond has not rested on her laurels in the offseason.
“Kierra is faster and stronger this year. We really feel like she is going to be putting up some big numbers,” Bennett said.
Flanking Richmond will be a much improved cast led by Kellie Adkins, who is returning from a knee injury last year. Adkins is described by Bennett as a double-double-type player who is a strong rebounder and defender.
Brooklyn Gibson gives Shady a strong outside threat, while Liv Tabit holds down the post and was the team’s leading shot blocker last year. Ashleigh Gabbert will move into the starting lineup, giving the Tigers another outside scoring threat.
Bennett also expects quality minutes from Kyleigh Barnes, Navaeh Canterbury and Mattea Huffman.
“We have been working with this group of kids for two years now and they have improved every year,” Bennett said. “They have set really high goals for themselves and we have high expectations.”
Independence
Second-year head coach Mark Cuthbert returns three starters from last year’s team, led by senior Emily Sudreth.
“Emily will have to be one of our leaders on and off the court for this team,” Cuthbert said. “She is a player that has a lot of varsity experience under her belt. She is a very good post defender and offensively, she has all the tools. I look for her to have a big year.”
Joining Sudreth will be fellow senior Alexis Clark. Clark is another experienced player who will be asked to take over the point guard duties this season. Cuthbert describes her as the team’s best outside shooter and one of his best perimeter defenders.
Sophomore Jenna Harvey is the third returning starter.
“Jenna is a true team player who gives everything she has and more,” Cuthbert said. “We will look for her to step up and expand her role.”
Two freshmen who should see plenty of varsity action are Alli Hypes and Kaylee Pierce. They will be joined by first-year players Nevaeh Brown, Lexy Phipps, Skylar Wooten and Kenzie Taylor.
“We have girls with athletic ability that can move around and do a lot of things,” Cuthbert said. “We will do a lot of learning on the fly, but we have two senior leaders to help out our young players.”
Westside
After earning a trip to the state tournament last year, Westside faces a rebuilding process brought on by graduation.
“We lost eight seniors, so we are going to be loaded with freshmen and sophomores this year,” Thomas said. “They really look good and are very athletic, but the first nine or 10 games will be a learning experience for us.”
The Renegades return two solid players in Shyan Jenkins and Sarah Brown.
“Shyan is a gamer and she played well down the stretch for us last year. Sarah played everywhere we needed her to, so she is very versatile,” Thomas said.
Joining the returning twosome will be junior Breezy St. Clair, who returns after missing last season with a knee injury.
“Breezy will play the point guard and will have to take a lot of the pressure with us being so young,” Thomas said. “She will guard the best player on the other team and I am not afraid to put her down low.”
Replacing over 4,000 career points, the Renegades will have to find some scoring to be successful this season. Success will depend on how fast the young players develop, according to their coach.
“We will struggle early, but I think by tournament time, if things go right, we will be OK,” Thomas said. “I think this group has a really bright future. We just have to get the young ones some time.”
Midland Trail
Veteran head coach John Mark Kincaid returns five of his top 10 players from last season, led by leading scorer Emily Dickerson, who averaged 15 points per game.
An honorable mention all-stater last year, Dickerson is 12 points away from 1,000 for her career. She will be joined by Meghan Gill, who provides a strong presence in the post.
“Emily gets us going. She is a scorer and can really shoot it,” Kincaid said. “Meghan handles the ball well and she is also a good shooter. That is a good combination at 6-foot.”
Jolee Stephenson gives Kincaid another strong rebounder and defender, while Mia Nuckols will take over the point guard duties.
“I feel really good with my starters and I really like my young kids,” Kincaid said. “The young ones are just not quite ready, but they will be eventually. By the end of the year, I think they will be all right. I think they all will contribute.”
Brylee Stephenson will be a force in the post and Emma Brumfield is a solid defensive player. Catherine Maxwell and Alexis Dozier are freshmen Kincaid thinks can be big contributors.
The biggest change this season for Trail will be the jump from Class A to AAA due to the new classifications.
“We can’t let that stop us. We have to compete and get after it,” Kincaid said. “We will need to get a little tougher mentally and physically, but I am optimistic. We have size and good length, that is a strength.”
Nicholas County
The landscape in Summersville will look a little different this year. Veteran head coach Tom McGirl has stepped down and first-year head coach Kameron Hornsby has moved up to take over the program.
Although the Grizzlies are coming off a tough season and Hornsby has a young roster, neither has quelled his excitement.
“I like this team a lot and I am super excited about this group,” Hornsby said. “We have no seniors and only one junior, but they have been working really hard in practice. This is just a hard working group of kids. They move well and they are excited to play. I couldn’t be more proud of how hard they have worked. I have seen significant improvement from week to week.”
Kelsi Foster is the lone junior and she will be counted upon heavily to lead the remaining group of three sophomores and six freshmen.
“Kelsi has been in the program when we had the likes of Anna Hamilton and Olivia Carpenter. She knows the system,” Hornsby said. “I am not changing a lot from what coach McGirl was running. I was on his staff last year and I helped him out in high school, so I learned a lot of my basketball from him.”
Hornsby also coached the sophomores on the JV team last year, which will help with the transition. The first-year coach also feels his team has some up-and-coming freshmen in Alexis O’Dell, Gracie Trentham and Ruthie Lott.
“This year will take a team effort and we are going to take it one game at a time,” Hornsby said. “Everybody will count this team out. I’m not sure where this team will finish, but we just look to improve each day.”
Class AA
Wyoming East
The Warriors hit the court this year with a bevy of returning starters. Actually, East returns everyone from last year’s team that bowed out in the Region 3 co-final at PikeView.
The Warriors are fully committed to making a return to the state tournament.
“We expect a lot of ourselves,” Wyoming East head coach Angie Boninsegna said. “We are still kinda young with only two seniors, but the girls have been working really hard and they are motivated to get to Charleston.”
First-team all-state senior Sky Davidson runs the show for Boninsegna. Complementing the talented Davidson will be an athletic mismatch in junior Daisha Summers.
“Daisha can handle the ball like a guard and she can go down low and post up opponents where she is a little taller,” Boninsegna said.
Sarah Saunders is back for her senior season and is another aggressive rebounder. She is joined by sharpshooter Hannah Blankenship, along with sophomores Abby Russell, Colleen Lookabill and Kayley Bane.
“Our young players are stronger and more knowledgeable about the game. Sky, Sarah, Daisha and Hannah have provided great leadership for them,” Boninsegna said. “This team is blessed with players that know their roles and accept it with a positive attitude.”
Summers County
State tournament appearances have also become customary for the Bobcats. This year will be no different with a veteran group returning for head coach Chad Meador.
“We have three really good seniors and a nice supporting cast,” Meador said. “We are kinda the same team we were last year. We will rely more on a couple of other players this year though.”
Leading the Summers County attack again this year will be a pair of senior first-team all-staters in Taylor Isaac and Gavin Pivont. The two standouts combined for nearly 40 points per game last season.
“Gavin and Taylor have been in about any type of game you could play in during a career,” Meador said. “They are really battle tested. If you are going to have an abbreviated season, you want to do it with a veteran bunch.”
Riley Richmond is the third senior who is back at one guard position and was an honorable mention all-stater last year. Maggie Stover will be starting her third season in the post, along with versatile sophomore Sullivan Pivont, who creates matchup problems for opposing defenses.
Liv Meador will be the first guard off the bench and Jessie Ward is an imposing player down low at 5-foot-11, as is freshman Grace Harvey, who played on the volleyball team.
“We are excited about the players we have, although it is only 10 players,” Meador said. “We have 10 that we think can contribute, but we just need to prove it on the floor. I like our team and we like our chances, but there are several teams just as good as us. We will have to earn it this year.”
Liberty
There is no doubt the Liberty girls drew one of the toughest assignments resulting from the new classifications.
Still playing in Class AA, the Raiders are now in a section with a pair of basketball crazy schools, Chapmanville and Mingo Central. On the other side of the region sits powerhouses Wyoming East, Summers County and Bluefield.
Veteran head coach Denise Arline is also fighting the numbers game, like many area schools, but she likes the group she has out this year.
“The strengths of this group are dedication and persistence,” Arline said. “They have a great work ethic, they are coachable and they play as a team.”
Liberty has three key returners this season in Kady Jarrell, Madison Phipps and Hannah Lilly. That threesome will be joined by five newcomers. Alana Stone, Ashley Walker, Jessica Anderson, Devin Linville and Lauren Travers will all be a solid asset to the team, according to their coach.
“The keys to success for this year’s team will be having a positive attitude, maintaining good spirits and working hard,” Arline said.
Class A
Greater Beckley Christian
The trend of first-year head coaches is also happening at Greater Beckley Christian this season, where Liz Graham takes over for Phil Samples.
“I am excited, but it is a little nerve wracking because I am seeing the difficulties of coaching,” Graham said. “Are you doing the right things? Did you cover everything in practice?”
The Crusaders will be led by two seniors. Emma Moss is an imposing threat in the post, while Courtney Green is playing for the first time since middle school.
Greater Beckley will have one junior, Allie Smith, but the rest of the team will be made up of sophomores and freshmen.
“I have a couple of freshmen that were key players on the middle school team. I am excited to see how they play. They bring a different element to the team,” Graham said. “We have talent and some height, which is always a good thing.”
Graham points to team chemistry as the strength of her young squad.
“This team has jelled really well. In years past they have one or two standout players, which was good. This team really doesn’t have that,” Graham explained. “So their biggest advantage is working as a team and really helping each other. This will be a well-rounded team.”
An interesting dynamic for this team will be the fact that Graham will also be the softball coach at Greater Beckley and several of her players will pull double duty on the diamond.
James Monroe
After battling a tough Class AA section that included PikeView, Bluefield and Shady Spring, James Monroe drops down to Class A this year.
Second-year head coach Matt Phillips is hopeful he can get his young group of Mavericks a berth in the state tournament.
“I think we have a pretty good shot at winning our section, but you never know, some of the single-A teams are really good also and we are still a pretty young team,” Phillips said.
James Monroe returns three seniors and two juniors who saw varsity minutes last year. Joining them will be several sophomores Phillips states will have to also play on the varsity level.
Senior Karissa Hunnicutt started almost every game last year, but she is the only returning starter for the Mavericks.
“Karissa has really improved and looks really strong. She should be able to stretch the floor for us,” Phillips said.
Lilly Jackson is a solid all-around player who is athletic and strong defensively, according to her coach. Akayla Hughes will give the Mavericks another quality shooter from behind the arc.
“We will have a few that go back and forth between JV and varsity. We are just kinda waiting to see what they can do on the varsity level where we are so young,” Phillips said.
Greenbrier West
When Greenbrier West hits the floor this year, the team will definitely have a different look versus last year.
Head coach Mark Agee lost three seniors, including two all-staters. He lost two players to softball, one player transferred and another moved. Couple that with the loss of Logan Vandall to a knee injury in volleyball season, and Agee has limited resources this year.
“Things happen,” Agee said. “We have eight girls right now, but I think we have a lot to look forward to this year and next year especially. This group works hard and they want to be there.”
The coach’s daughter, junior Natalie Agee is the lone varsity starter who returns. She will be joined by fellow junior Brooke Nutter.
Sophomores Allison Dunn and Meagan Poticher will hold down the post. Raelyn Palmer, Braelyn Sanford and Raven Dove are also sophomores who played last year and understand the system.
The lone freshman is Hannah Sweet, but Agee feels like she will be an impact player.
“One of our big keys will be staying out of foul trouble, so we will be subbing in and out a lot,” Agee said. “We will have to change the game plan from the last couple of years, but this group works well together. They are all team players and they communicate very well, defensively and offensively.”
Meadow Bridge
Heading into his 26th year as Meadow Bridge head coach, Steve Taylor is not sure he has seen anything like this year’s team.
“This has to be one of the youngest teams I have had,” Taylor said. “We have a lot of young players, but I think we can be a good team. We are just going to throw them in the fire this year.”
The two returning seniors are Jenna Gladwell, who is a strong post player, and Kinsley Gwinn, who is an outside threat from the wing. The two seniors will be the key leaders for the Wildcats’ younger players.
“We have a good young bunch that came out of middle school. We are just going to have to coach them up and it will take some time. There is some real potential there,” Taylor said.
The freshman group includes Charity Reichard, who will be the point guard. Sieera Simmons and Amber Stickler are vying for the other guard position and Alexis Cooper will be a 6-0 post player. Mika Neel and Erin Price should see minutes, also.
“I think we should be a good rebounding team with Jenna and her experience, along with Alexis with her height,” Taylor said. “They are just not battle tested at the high school level. They need some experience, but they are a good group of kids.”
Richwood
Heading into his fourth year as head coach at Richwood, Jay Amick has good reason to be excited about the upcoming season. Key to that excitement is a trio of seniors which includes Trinity Amick, his daughter, Hanna Lipps and Mikhaela McKinney.
“Those three seniors have been with me since the elementary level and they are a tough group,” Amick said. “We think we have the chance to have a winning season this year. That is something that we have never had.”
The Lumberjacks will feature an old-school attack which hinges on the strength inside from Amick and junior Kiara Smith.
“Trinity is a rebounding machine and she knows how to set good screens. Once she gets set, there is an open lane to the basket for us,” Amick said. “Between Kiara and Trinity, the paint should be our power this year. Most of our scoring will come down low.”
Lipps is a mid-range specialist who should benefit from teams packing the paint on Richwood.
The freshman duo of Balee Jarrett and Carlee Dillard has stood out in early practices, according to Amick. Both placed in the state cross country meet this year and will be counted upon to pressure the ball up top.
“We are excited because this group plays well together,” Amick said. “We will keep our fingers crossed this year. I think we can compete with the teams in our section.”