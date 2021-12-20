Girls prep roundup: Warriors hand Miners first loss

Wyoming East 53, Mingo Central 39
new richmond — Cadee Blackburn posted 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Wyoming East defeated Mingo Central 53-39, handing the Miners their first loss of the season.
Kayley Bane scored 16 points and Madison Clark 10 for the Warriors (3-1). Colleen Lookabill had seven steals.
Addie Smith scored a game-high 17 points and Madyson Curry had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Mingo (4-1).
Wyoming East will visit Summers County Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Mingo Central (4-1)
Alyssa Davis 2, Delaney Grimmett 2, Madyson Curry 15, Addie Smith 17, Megan Atkins 3.
Wyoming East (3-1)
Hannah Blankenship 4, Madison Clark 10, Kayley Bane 16, Colleen Lookabill 4, Cadee Blackburn 15, Alivia Monroe 2, Charleigh Price 2.
MC 6 9 12 12 — 39
WE 18 15 10 10 — 53
Three-point goals — MC: 4 (Smith 3, Atkins); WE: 1 (Blackburn). Fouled out — MC: Curry, Atkins.
Meadow Bridge 46, Van 36
meadow bridge — Freshman Kierston Rozell scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Meadow Bridge to a 46-36 victory over Van.
Amber Stickler added 10 points for the Wildcats (3-2), who will host Covington, Va., Thursday at 6 p.m.
Emma Wilcox scored 11 points and Alyssa Sampson 10 for Van.
Van
Alyssa Sampson 10, Jazmyn Gipson 5, Autumn Estep 4, Rylea Gogas 6, Emma Wilcox 11.
Meadow Bridge (3-2)
Charity Reichard 6, Amber Stickler 10, Sierra Simmons 4, Kierston Rozell 22, Abigail Cooper 4.
V 14 8 8 6 — 36
MB 13 8 13 11 — 46
Three-point goals — V: 1 (Gipson); MB: (Stickler 2, Rozell). Fouled out — none.
Midland Trail 35, Westside 32
hico — Addison Isaacs scored a game-high 14 points in Midland Trail’s 35-32 win over Westside.
Rumor Barnhouse and Megan Gill added nine points apiece for the Patriots (3-2), who will visit Sherman on Wednesday.
Westside got 12 points from Shyan Jenkins and 10 from Shayla Stacy. The Renegades (1-7) will go to Herbert Hoover on Tuesday.
Westside (1-7)
Kenzie Morgan 2, Shayla Stacy 10, Addie Lusk 2, Daisha Cline 3, Abby Lusk 3, Emily Johnson 3, Shyan Jenkins 12.
Midland Trail (3-2)
Rumor Barnhouse 9, Brylee Stephenson 2, Megan Gill 9, Addison Isaacs 14, Megan Hendricks 1.
W 11 6 4 11 — 32
MT 10 12 5 8 — 35
Three-point goals — W: 5 (Stacy, Abby Lusk, Jenkins 3); MT: 1 (Gill). Fouled out — none.
State Scores
Clarkrange, Tenn. 51, Wayne 47
East Hardy 65, Legacy Christian Academy, Va. 42
Gilmer County 73, Ritchie County 48
Shadyside, Ohio 71, Wheeling Central 61
Sherando, Va. 53, Musselman 44
Wyoming East 53, Mingo Central 39