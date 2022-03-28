Girls game added to Scott Brown Classic

The 32nd annual Scott Brown/Little General Classic will usher in a bit of a new era for the southern West Virginia staple.
The event, set for April 9, will be held at Shady Spring High School, moving from its usual home, the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
And, for the first time since 2011, there will be a girls game. Scott Brown, a sports writer at The Register-Herald who passed away in 1996 at age 31 due to complications from diabetes, was a huge proponent of girls basketball. His mother Beverley passed away last year, and tournament director Bob Bolen said bringing back the girls game was a way to honor her memory.
"The popularity of the girls game has grown so much," Bolen said. "With the passing of Beverley Brown, the committee got to thinking about how the game meant so much to Scott. Whenever you bring something back, it's a challenge, but the girls have been very receptive."
The girls 3-point shootout will start at 2 p.m., followed by the all-star game at 2:30 p.m. Rosters for the game will be released later this week.
As for the boys game, the rosters are set and star-packed as always.
The C. Adam Toney Tires Class AA/A team is comprised totally of players named all-staters last week. The team will be coached by Matt Sauvage, who led James Monroe to the Class A state championship — the first in team history — and 28-0 record.
The roster features two-time Boys Player of the Year Isaac McNeely of Poca. The University of Virginia signee led the Dots to the Class AA state championship.
Rounding out the team are Shad Sauvage and Cameron Thomas of James Monroe; Kaden Smallwood of Class A runner-up Greater Beckley Christian; Chase McClung of Greenbrier West; Tanner Whitten of Class AA quarterfinalist Wyoming East; Adam Drennen of Liberty; Caleb Blevins and Jeremiah Harless of Class A quarterfinalist Man; Rye Gadd of Webster County; Jesse Muncy of Class A semifinalist Huntington St. Joe; and Jackson Toney of Poca.
The Mid-State Automotive Class AAA/AAAA all-stars will be led by Morgantown coach Dave Tallman. He coached the Mohigans to the Class AAAA state championship in his final season with the team and will bring three of his players — Alec Poland, Brooks Gage and Jalen Goins.
Joining them will be Woodrow Wilson's Maddex McMillen; Jacob Perdue of Oak Hill; Aaron Griffith of Greenbrier East; Colby Pishner of Nicholas County; Evan Colucci of Westside; Chandler Schmidt of Class AAAA semifinalist Cabell Midland; Ashton Mooney of Class AAAA runner-up Parkersburg South; and Jackson Tackett of Class AAA quarterfinalist Logan.
"I think it's going to be a really competitive game," Bolen said. "With the small schools you have Isaac McNeely, somebody who signed to play in the ACC, that gives them a big opportunity. They always want to prove they can play. And with the big team you have three players from a quality team like Morgantown. I'm excited about both rosters."
The boys 3-point shootout and slam dunk contest will start at 4 p.m., followed by the game at 4:30 p.m.
Both games can be seen on Video Productions.
The games will be played in Shady Spring's David Wills Gymnasium, which has emerged as one of the nicest venues around. Even with the Tigers not represented (they have no seniors, and that could actually change with the release of the girls rosters), Bolen expects the site to still draw in fans.
"It's a new facility and is really nice and they want to host events," Bolen said. "They hosted some preseason scrimmages there and it was very successful there. They have been to two straight championships and have a real good following, so we think it's a good time to move it."
Tickets can be purchased at the door and are $8, with children under age 5 admitted free.
