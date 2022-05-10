The girls field for the area's premier high school basketball event has been set.
The New River CTC Invitational will be held Jan. 3-7, 2023, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Mike Green, NRCTC executive director of institutional advancement and college foundation, announced on Tuesday the seven girls teams who are committed to the event.
Woodrow Wilson, 2022 Class AA state runner-up Wyoming East and Class AAA state semifinalist PikeView will all be there. Joining them will be Class AAAA state champion Huntington, Class AAAA state quarterfinalist Wheeling Park, Spring Valley and University.
“We’re bringing our strongest girls’ field to Beckley for the fifth New River CTC Invitational with six of the seven teams ranked in the top 10 of their respective classification,” Green said.
Green was also excited about the individual talent that will be taking the court, including 15 players who earned all-state consideration this past season.
Among them are Woodrow Wilson's Abby Dillon (honorable mention), Wyoming East's Maddie Clark and Kayley Bane (first-team), Abby Russell (second-team) and Cadee Blackburn and Colleen Lookabill (honorable mention) and Riley Meadows of PikeView (honorable mention).
Dates, times and matchups, as well as the boys field, will be released at a later date.
