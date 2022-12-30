Sullivan Pivont scored 15 points and Summers County survived a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat Chapmanville 42-40.
Gracie Harvey and Abby Persinger scored eight apiece for the Bobcats.
Alana Evans led the Tigers with 18 points and Daizi Farley added 11.
Summers (7-2) will visit Greenbrier West on Tuesday.
Summers County
Liv Meador 5, Avery Lilly 4, Gracie Harvey 8, Abby Persinger 8, Sullivan Pivont 15, Cheyanne Smith 2.
Chapmanville
Jaiden Mahon 4, Alana Evans 18, Daizi Farley 11, Haley Fleming 7, Brook Christian 3, Chloe Thompson 2.
SC 10 11 11 10 — 42
C 12 7 7 14 — 40
Three-point goals — SC: 3 (Pivont 3); C: 4 (Evans, Farley 3). Fouled out — none.
Johnson Central, Ky. 62,
Greenbrier East 43
Greenbrier East dropped a 62-43 decision to Johnson Central, Ky., in the consolation championship game of the Carolina Invitational.
Cadence Stewart led the Spartans with 13 points and seven rebounds. Caroline Dotson also scored 13 points and Kennedy Stewart added 12.
Taylor McKenzie scored a game-high 22 points for Johnson Central. Kaylyn McKenzie added 19 and Becca Wright 13.
Greenbrier East (7-3) will host South Charleston Jan. 7.
