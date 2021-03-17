Gilliam makes history in Flying Eagles win

Boys Basketball Scores
Beckley 63, Nitro 50
institute — Ben Gilliam became the third player in Beckley history with 500 points and 500 rebounds as the Flying Eagles secured a 63-50 win over Class AAA No. 2 Nitro Wednesday at the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State.
Gilliam led all scorers with 19 points, adding 16 rebounds as well. Keynan Cook also scored in double figures for the Flying Eagles with 11 points.
Kolton Painter led the way for Nitro with 17 points.
Beckley will return to action Saturday when it hosts Huntington.
Nitro
Trevor Lowe 6, Kolton Painter 17, Bryce Myers 8, Trey Hall 5, Joseph Udoh 14
Beckley (2-3)
Keynan Cook 11, Dewayne Richardson 6, Maddex McMillen 8, Jace Colucci 7, Elijah Redfern 8, Ben Gilliam 19, Kayden Slay 4
N: 14 11 16 9 — 50
B: 18 16 8 21 — 63
3-point goals — N: 5 (Painter 3, Myers 1, Hall 1); B: 4 (Cook 1, McMillen 2, Colucci 1). Fouled Out: None.
Greater Beckley 65,
Magnolia 58
institute — Kaden Smallwood scored 24 points as Greater Beckley snapped its two-game losing streak with a 65-58 win over Magnolia in the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State on Wednesday.
Tied at halftime, the Cavaliers took the lead after three and were able to hold Magnolia off.
The loss snaps a three-game winning streak for Magnolia and gets the Crusaders back on track after back to back losses to Greenbrier East and James Monroe.
Greater Beckley will host Greenbrier East on Tuesday.
Magnolia (3-3)
Hayden Pyles 16, Levi Cecil 4, Kaden Johnson 8, Trevor Williamson 19, Gavin Postelwait 11. Totals: 19-56 9-9 58.
Greater Beckley Christian (2-2)
B.J. Mitchell 7, Kaden Smallwood 24, John Rose 12, Jordan McGinnis 14, Michael Judy 2, Ezra Drumheller 6. Totals: 23-48 15-20 65.
Score by quarters
M: 21 13 7 17 — 58
GBC: 18 16 11 20 — 65
3-point goals: M: 11(Pyles 4, Johnson 2, Williamson 5), GBC: 4 (Smallwood 2, Rose 2). Fouled out: Mitchell (GBC)
Richwood 61,
Meadow Bridge 60
meadow bridge — Richwood overcame a six point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to beat Meadow Bridge 61-60 in overtime on Wednesday.
Cooper Donahue led the way for the Lumberjacks with 17 points while Caleb Jantuah and Cam Lawrence each scored 14.
Connor Mullins led the way for Meadow Bridge in its season debut with 21 points. Rian Cooper had 10 for the Wildcats as well.
Meadow Bridge will return to action Friday when it hosts Midland Trail.
Richwood (2-3)
Braden Spencer 8, Cam Lawrence 14, Caleb Jantuah 14, Cooper Donahue 17, Josh Landreth 8
Meadow Bridge (0-1)
Hunter Claypool 6, Logan Hatfield 8, Caidan Connor 6, Rian Cooper 10, Connor Mullins 21, Kyle Hinken 3, Jaden Gladwell 6
R: 14 16 12 15 4 _ 61
MB: 10 21 17 9 3 — 60
3-point goals — Richwood: 2 (Spencer 1, Donahue 1); MB: 10 (Hatfield 1, Cooper 2, Mullins 5, Hinke 1, Gladwell 1). Fouled Out — R: Lawrence; MB: Claypool, Hatfield
Girls basketball
Huntington 73,
Beckley 38
institute — The Lady Flying Eagles were held to jut 11 points in the second half as Huntington pulled away for a 73-38 win over Beckley Wednesday night at the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State.
Dionna Gray led the way for Huntington with 18 points while fellow St. Joe’s transfer Imani Hickman scored 15 points and hauled in 17 rebounds for the Highlanders.
Keanti Thompson led the way for Beckley with 12 points.
The Flying Eagles will travel to George Washington on Saturday.
Huntington
Amara Jackson 8, Kaiti Swann 14, Latahia Jackson 8, Imani Hickman 15, Dionna Gray 18, Jada Turner 3, Izzy Spaulding 2, Ravyn Goodson 5
Beckley
Keanti Thompson 12, Lataja Creasey 2, Rachel Eans 3, Olivia Ziolkowski 7, Camille Fenton 2, Sarah Hopkins 3, Jamara Walton 9
H: 10 24 19 20 — 73
B: 14 13 5 6 — 38
3-point goals — H: 4 (Gray 3, Turner 1); B: 4 (Thompson 2, Eans 1, Ziolkowski 1). Fouled Out: None.
James Monroe 59,
Greenbrier West 26
lindside — James Monroe moved to 4-2 on the season with a 59-26 win over Greenbrier West on Wednesday.
Greenbrier West’s Allyson Dunn led all scorers with 17 points while James Monroe had 10 players score, led by Haley Honnicutt (16 points) and Akayla Hughes (14 points).
James Monroe will travel to River View on Friday while Greenbrier West will host Meadow Bridge i hopes of its first win on Friday.
Greenbrier West (0-6)
Natalie Agee 2, Meagon Poticher 2, Allyson Dunn 17, Raelynn Palmer 3, Braelynn Sanford 2
James Monroe (4-2)
Lilly Jackson 9, Haley Honnicutt 16, Akayla Hughes 14, Sara Collins 5, Emily Bailey 2, Chloe Shires 2, Sydney Hunt 3, Maybeth Meadows 3, Sierra Broyles 2, Caroline Kees 1
GW: 10 5 7 4 — 26
JM: 25 5 14 15 — 59
3-point goals — GW: 0; JM: 7 (Jackson 1, Honnicutt 1, Hughes 3, Hunt 1, Meadows 1). Foueld Out — None.
Middle School
Eastern Greenbrier 32, Summersville 19
EG (3-0): Kennedy Stewart 13, Caroline Dotson 9
Summersville: Olivia Stone 10