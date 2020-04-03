morgantown — There wasn’t much doubt that the No. 1 University High boys basketball team was favored to return to the Class AAA finals this year. But with their season now in limbo, most likely finished because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s expected seniors K.J. McClurg and Kaden Metheny won’t suit up in their high school uniforms again.
Regardless of the what-ifs, McClurg and Metheny aren’t leaving UHS empty-handed. Both were named first team all-state Friday by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, solidifying their careers at University on a high note.
Metheny, named first-team captain, snapped two major school records this year. He first overcame current Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jedd Gyorko’s all-time 3-point record during the Hawks’ routing of Wheeling Park in the OVAC semifinals, surpassing the former Hawk with his opening trey to take the No. 1 spot. He then hit his 2,000th career point in the Hawks’ sectional finals win over Morgantown, a game where he was just shy of the school’s single-game scoring record (Duke Pride, 53 points) with 44 points. Further, he averaged 24.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
Metheny signed to continue his career at Bowling Green.
Though one can easily be overshadowed by such a talent as Metheny, McClurg stood out just as much among his comrade. He was the second in line in scoring, rebounds and assists, averaging 20.3 points, 4.8 boards and 2.8 assists per game.
McClurg is still weighing his college options, though he’s close to making a decision. After pulling out of a commitment to Niagara following Patrick Beilein’s resignation in October, McClurg opened his recruitment once again. He’s currently being pursued by multiple programs, including offers from New Hampshire, Navy, West Liberty and Nova Southeastern, plus interest from Rider, UMBC and UNC-Asheville.
The duo is joined on the first team by Teddy Marshall (Martinsburg), Mason Pinkett (George Washington, 17.3 ppg), Alex Vargo (Wheeling Park), Malaki Sylvia (Parkersburg South), CJ Meredith (Spring Valley, 25.9 ppg) and Chandler Schmidt (Cabell Midland, 17.8 ppg).
Rodney Toler of St. Albans is captain of the second team. Making up the rest of the team are Carson Poffenberger (Morgantown), Ben Gilliam (Woodrow Wilson, 15.7 ppg), Sheldon Everhart (Hedgesville), Amare Smith (Huntington), Telryn Villa (Martinsburg), Sam Potts (Parkersburg) and Richard Law (Woodrow Wilson, 16.6 ppg).
Captain of the third team is Hurricane’s Austin Dearing. The rest of the team is comprised of Nick Smith (Preston), Quaysean Sutton (South Charleston), Ryan Hurst (Buckhannon-Upshur), Kerion Martin (Capital), Will Shively (Jefferson), Ty Johnson (Ripley) and Ayden Ince (Woodrow Wilson, 16.4).
First Team
Teddy Marshall, Martinsburg, Sr.
K J McClurg, University, Sr.
C J Meredith, Spring Valley, Sr.
Kaden Metheny, University, Sr. (Captain)
Mason Pinkett, George Washington, Jr.
Chandler Schmidt, Cabell Midland, Soph.
Malaki Sylvia, Parkersburg South, Sr.
Alex Vargo, Wheeling Park, Sr.
Second Team
Sheldon Everhart, Hedgesville, Sr.
Ben Gilliam, Woodrow Wilson, Jr.
Richard Law, Woodrow Wilson, Sr.
Carson Poffenberger, Morgantown, Jr.
Sam Potts, Parkersburg, Sr.
Amare Smith, Huntington, Jr.
Rodney Toler, St Albans, Sr. (Captain)
Telryn Villa, Martinsburg, Sr.
Third Team
Austin Dearing, Hurricane, Sr. (Captain)
Ryan Hurst, Buckhannon-Upshur, Jr.
Ayden Ince, Woodrow Wilson, Jr.
Ty Johnson, Ripley, Sr.
Kerion Martin, Capital, Sr.
Will Shively, Jefferson, Fr.
Nick Smith, Preston, Sr.
Quaysean Sutton, South Charleston, Sr.
Honorable Mention
David Bittorie, Spring Mills; Brock Booth, Spring Valley; Dai’marquis Brooks, Capital; Peyton Brown, Princeton; Ethan Clay, St. Albans; Jaimelle Claytor, St. Albans; Bailee Coles, Greenbrier East; Dylan Day, Parkersburg South; Javante Elzy, Riverside; Justin Frohnapfel, John Marshall; Karrington Hill, Capital; Evan Hosby, Hedgesville; Evan Hughes, George Washington; Lamar Hurst, Buckhannon-Upshur; Alex Isinghood, Brooke; Drew Keckley, Hampshire; Torin Lochow, Huntington; Cam Marks, Parkersburg South; Chase Maynard, Spring Valley; Xavier Morris, Wheeling Park; Danny Moylan, Washington; Ryan Niceler, University, Corbin Page, Spring Valley; Ethan Parsons, Princeton; Joseph Patterson, Huntington; Palmer Riggio, Cabell Midland; Alex Rudy, Morgantown; D J Saunders, Wheeling Park; Dominic Schmidt, Cabell Midland; KK Siebert, Cabell Midland; T J Stuckey, Musselman; Daion Taylor, Jefferson; Noah Umpleby, Parkersburg; Javin Wilmer, Hedgesville; Alex Yoakum, George Washington; Travis Zimmerman, Wheeling Park.