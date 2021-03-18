Gilliam adding to Beckley lore

Ben Gilliam hasn't always been the stat sheet stuffer he is today.
In fact, the Woodrow Wilson all-stater was more of a role player in years past.
When Gilliam was a sophomore, Bryce Radford carried the scoring load for the Flying Eagles while Gilliam's role was to serve as a rebounding center who could provide defense in the middle.
As a junior he blossomed, becoming a complete player and second-team all-stater. He's only sustained his pace through five games this season, averaging 16 points and 16 rebounds per game.
"After our last game my sophomore year, Bryce told me this was my team," Gilliam said. "He told me I had to step up my game in every way possible. So that summer I took everything he had taught and told me and I took it to heart. I put all of it into my game and just went out and played."
The hard work and effort had paid dividends for Gilliam personally.
On top of being named an all-stater last year, he became only the third player in program history to record 500 points and 500 rebounds when he achieved the feat against Class AAA No. 3 Nitro on Wednesday. He joined Anthony Scruggs and Shea Fleenor as the others to accomplish that feat.
"It's a real honor to be in that group," Gilliam said. "I worked my butt off to do that and I know they did, too. Those are two greats and it's nice to see the hard work paying off and being mentioned with guys like that."
Of course, rebounding isn't easy. It takes constant effort and hard work to haul in misses at the clip he has, but his work ethic is part of what's made the 6-foot-4 senior so good at it.
"The way he works sets him apart from everyone else," Beckley head coach Ron Kidd said. "When we didn't have the season start when it was supposed to, Ben was one of the hardest working kids coming to everything when they let us do some stuff. He worked really hard and you get better by doing stuff when people don't see you. He always works and does stuff on his own and that's what makes him as good as what he is. When you play a sport, you've got to love it and getting better and you can tell Ben really loves the game."
"I've always tried to be a good rebounder," Gilliam said. "That's just something that takes hustle and heart. You don't have to be the fastest or biggest to do that so I've always tried to do that. I want to be the one that always goes up and gets the ball and helps us get it up the court. You never want to be the reason the other team gets a second chance to score when you worked hard to stop them in the first place, and on the offensive end you want to work to get your team a second shot."
Kidd never had to be convinced that Gilliam had the potential to be the player he is today. Even as a freshman, the work ethic of Gilliam caught the eye of the veteran head coach who has led multiple state championship teams.
He would periodically insert a freshman Gilliam into games to play alongside other all-staters such as Ty Walton, Mikey Penn, Eddie Christian, Danny Bickey and Radford. That wasn't by mistake.
"I could see he was a special kid," Kidd said. "Just the way he worked. And he really loves basketball. When you have a love and a passion for something the way he does, it drives you to be the best you can be at it and he has that passion that you need. We've talked about it before, but he has that passion you want a kid to have. If you have that passion and you play, you're going to get better than those that don't have that same passion. He just wants to win."
But not only is Gilliam a hard worker, he's unselfish. Instead of abusing his growing abilities as a scorer, he's used it to help open opportunities for his teammates when defenses collapse on him. As the senior leader of a younger team he knows that sometimes sacrificing his shot to get his teammates rolling can often be for the benefit of the team in the long run, even if Kidd wants him to dominate on every possession.
"He'll do anything to win," Kidd said. "He's unselfish as a player and sometimes a little too unselfish. There will be times he has the ball under the goal but will throw it back out to get his teammates a shot. Sometimes you want him to be a little greedy and hungrier to score, but he's just very unselfish and a great teammate. He's one of the best teammates I've ever been around as a coach. He likes to get his teammates involved even when we want him to be greedier, but that's the type of kid and teammate he is. I think that's part of what makes him a great leader."
"I've always liked passing the ball more," Gilliam said. "I've always liked getting my teammates shots more. That's just how I've been raised. I watch so many games from the '90s and they pass the ball all the time and I like that kind of team basketball. If somebody's on, feed them the ball. I don't want to force shots and take points off the board for us. I want to win and I need to be able to rely on my team to do that."
