ANSTED – For Sid Crist, the Midland Trail Community Center doesn’t hold the ghosts that some older basketball minds tell you inhabit old gyms in small communities across the nation.
But it does hold a lot of the treasure trove of memories that make up part of who he is today.
The biggest part, he will tell you.
And the University of Pikeville assistant coach – and a former Midland Trail standout – is hoping he can make his old stomping grounds a treasure of hoops memories for the young campers at the Sid Crist Midland Trail Basketball Camp this week at the former Ansted Middle School (and high school before that) gym.
The camp is being hosted by the Midland Trail Community Center and the John A. Flournoy Youth Basketball League.
This is nothing new for Crist, who has been involved in similar camps for the past decade, and prior to that as a camper himself.
It’s his way of giving back to a community that means so much to the 29-year-old basketball lifer.
“I grew up going to school here,” Crist said Monday, taking a break from the camp as the players went through the paces at stations spread out across the gym floor. “I made the sixth-grade basketball team, seventh and eighth grade, right in this gym. It’s special to me to be able to come back and give back to the community that kind of raised me.
“Dad (Greg) was a coach and a teacher, Mom worked at the courthouse and we kind of knew everybody. We seemed like one big family forever. I get to come back and see those people and that makes it special to for me.”
Crist is also doing a camp in the mornings at Oak Hill, where his brother was a player and where he had many memories with his childhood friend Jack Flournoy, son of former Mount Hope and Midland Trail coach John, for whom the youth basketball association at Trail is named.
As the son of a coach and a coach himself, fundamentals are a priority in the three-day camps, in which over 100 campers combined took part.
“The main thing we try to teach here, and at all the camps that I run, in Oak Hill and here at Midland Trail Community Center, is teaching them things they can do when they aren’t at camp,” Crist said. “Dribbling drills, passing drills, shooting drills, defense drills so that when they aren’t at basketball camps they can work on their games and get better as well.
“That’s why basketball is such a good sport. In baseball you need someone to throw it to, or someone to pitch it to you. In football you need someone to throw it to or someone to throw it to you. In basketball all you need is a ball and a goal and you can work on your passing, your ball-handling and shooting by yourself.”
Doing camps came easy for Crist, with his love for the game helping him become a point guard who helped lead the Patriots to back-to-back state tournament berths in 2011 and 2012.
“My favorite time of the school year every year growing up was when we got the basketball camp brochures in our mailbox at the end of the school day and got to take them home and sign up,” Crist said. “It was one of those things that all of us kids looked forward to, going to the basketball camp at Midland Trail.”
Tommy Ewing, a former Midland Trail all-time great, now the circuit court judge in Fayette County, a former camper himself as a youngster coming up, said working the camp keeps him close to the game he loves – and he has a son who is entering the high school in the fall.
He also said the excitement for the camp was paramount this year after being off two years due to Covid.
“I know from the little league this year, the kids, after being basically banished from the gym because of Covid and the Covid restrictions, they were really excited about getting in the gym and playing basketball,” Ewing said. “And from the turnout we are seeing at the camp, there is still a lot of excitement about the game.”
Former Trail coach Steve Spicer started the original iteration of the camp in 1984, Crist said, and it had been held every year up until 2019.
It’s a bit of a family affair as well. One of the "coaches" at the camp was Sammy Crist, Sid’s little brother who will be off to Wheeling University in the northern panhandle to start his college journey in August.
“He’s been doing these camps since I was little, even when he was in high school, he was working camps,” Sammy Crist said. “It’s great to be back in Ansted (where he played on a couple of county champions) and doing a camp for these kids has been great. I look forward to the summers and doing these camps with him because that is all he is going to do.”
His older brother certainly agrees with the sentiment.
The camps “remind me of why I do it,” he said. “This is the fun part of it. People think about (the fun of) being a college basketball coach. There are some tough days from October until March. You’ve got weights. You’ve got practice. You are on the road recruiting. There are times when we leave on a Wednesday to go to an away game and we play Thursday, we travel to the next away game Friday morning, we stay there Friday night and we play Saturday, and we travel back maybe from eight hours away. You think, ‘My Lord, I’m away from my family, from my mom and dad, my brother, my girlfriend.’ You wonder, ‘Why am I doing this?’ But then you get to do something like this. I don’t know what else I would do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.