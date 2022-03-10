Gibb signs to golf at Concord

In David Gibb, Concord will be getting someone who loves to play golf and puts team ahead of self.
No matter what, as he demonstrated not so long ago.
The Pocahontas County senior and two-time Class A all-stater recently signed to play for the Mountain Lions and coach Trent Howard.
"I went there a couple of weeks ago and met up with the coach and just talked about everything," Gibb said. "He seemed like a super nice guy, and it's not too far from home. So I had to jump all over that."
Gibbs' career in golf has been filled with memories. Many of them are good, but one is particularly painful — literally.
He was golfing in the Region 3 tournament his junior year at Pipestem, playing his sixth hole of the day, when an errant shot by another golfer smacked him right below his bottom lip.
"I just remember I was standing there and there was kid who was hitting kind of in front of me and hit the ball and it ricocheted off a tree and came back and hit me in the face," Gibb said. "It really kind of shocked me more than anything. It didn't hurt as bad as it shocked me. I had to wait about an hour to get regrouped."
A park ranger and EMT suggested Gibb go to the emergency room to get stitched up. Instead, he went back on the course and finished his round.
"I knew for us to make the states, I had to keep playing," he said.
The Warriors won the regional championship, with Gibb leading the way with an 84.
The shot to the face affected Gibb's play, but not in the way one might expect.
"You would think it would make me worse," he said, "but, I don't know, I actually played better afterward than I did before, because I hadn't been playing that well. I was like, 'Well, I kind of have something to play for now.'"
After the tournament and upon returning home, Gibb went to the doctor — nine hours after the accident. By that time, the wound had closed enough that doctors were able to glue it rather than use stitches.
Gibb was third in the state in Class A as a freshman and seventh as a senior, earning him all-state honors. He qualified as an individual his first two seasons when there were only two golfers on the team, but Pocahontas has won the last two Region 3 titles with a full team.
He also has many Calloway Junior Tour titles to his credit.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @GaryFauber