Getting to live out a longtime dream

I absolutely love this time of year. While most of my time is spent fishing, especially for my beloved summertime walleye, my mind drifts to the upcoming hunting seasons not only here at home, but in the far off places I’ve dreamed about hunting since I was a child.
When I was younger, the best place to hear hunting tales was at the barber shop in my small hometown. They had the best hunting and fishing magazines scattered throughout the shop to tide people over while waiting for their turn in the chair. A long wait for an open barber chair to me was nothing more than an opportunity to read, digest and daydream as if I was like the writers who featured stories in the magazines about hunting out west for critters such as mule deer, elk and moose.
I was generally not alone in my quest for hunting knowledge. It seemed to rarely fail, that someone would be reading a hunting and fishing story and announce loudly to the rest of the patrons in either agreement or a dispute of the written word. I recall topics like, “Is the 270 Winchester the perfect round for western deer hunting?” Ultimately someone would get the conversation started by providing first-hand knowledge of terminal ballistics of hunting bullets or a third-person testimony of just how tough elk were and that you needed specialized cartridges and rifles. I was way too young to have any prior knowledge of either first-hand, second-hand or even third-hand knowledge about anything other than how to catch smallmouth bass in a riffle in the river, and most everyone in the shop already knew how to do that.
I was a sponge and, looking back, that small amount of time spent either waiting or getting my hair cut influenced my desire to hunt out west for the famed animals I read and listened about from the older, more experienced hunters.
Now that I am older and do have many decades of hunting experience, I realized that some of the information I absorbed was completely absurd and nonsense. Having said that, it did fuel my desire, and to be honest, that is all I needed.
Fast forward to today, this past week to be an example, I spent my time at work, with my family and friends doing typical summertime things. In the back of my mind, I was anxiously awaiting the results of all the recent lottery-drawn licenses I threw my name in the hat for. Elk in this unit, deer in that unit, some long shots and some are sure-things – either way, it didn’t matter. What mattered to me was the fact that my name was in the running and if awarded the chance to be a licensed hunter with a specific game animal tag gave me a shot to be an active participant in the stories that I couldn’t get enough of from the barber shop of my youth.
This week, I opened my email inbox to find a letter from the State of Wyoming announcing the draw results were in and final, and then the words switched to congratulating me on being a successful applicant. I smiled as I sat back in my office chair. “Time to start planning,” I mumbled out loud. Maybe I will take the advice of the old-timer and take a rifle chambered in 270 Winchester. Or better yet, next time I go get my hair cut, I’ll ask the others their thoughts on the subject.