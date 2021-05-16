Getting a finger on the pulse of an odd spring gobbler season

This spring gobbler season has been a very strange one thus far. First of all, the weather has been whacky with colder than normal temperatures. I hunted two mornings this past week with the back porch thermometer reading in the 30s. Secondly, I don’t recall a season with more days in a row with little to no gobbling. There were many mornings I walked high, mountain ridges calling down into valleys or across ridges covering many acres with my call’s sound, without a single response. On other mornings, they were gobbling like crazy at daylight to just about any loud sound.
I know it’s human nature to grumble about turkeys, especially from old, seasoned hunters. I am not trying to be whiny; I have heard plenty of gobbling over the past few weeks, but a few things about this season have made me scratch my head.
For context, this is my 31st spring chasing turkeys in the hills and hollers of our great state. Quick math will deduce that I started hunting them in the 1990s. If you hunted then, too, or you have been reading up on wild turkey populations in this country, you already know that the population back then was exploding. Ask any turkey hunter with some grey in their hair and you are most likely to hear stories about hunting in the 1900s and early 2000s. It appeared to me that there were a bunch of turkeys back then. To my point, take a look at historical harvest data collected by our DNR and captured annually Big Game Bulletin and you will see the data. In the last 54 years, the highest harvest (both fall and spring seasons) was in 2001 with a total of 21,380 birds. In fact, the top 10 harvests all fall within a period from 1992 to 2003. In comparison, last season we harvested 12,358 birds which is a decline of 43 percent from the peak.
Now I have to be careful here. I am not an educated wildlife biologist or a trained wildlife manager, I am simply someone who has hunted turkeys a lot and paid attention. And of course, there is always more to the facts than just numbers. There are many factors in game populations and the hard fact is, they are always in a state of increasing or declining. Many factors play into the harvest numbers as well including hunter participation, weather, access, habitat, human interference, and many more. And there are many factors that can affect turkey populations especially poult production from weather, carrying capacity, predation, nesting, and brooding habitat.
A quick look at the WVDNR Big Game Bulletin under the wild turkey, brood survey section reveals that the 2020 poult-to-hen ratio was 18 percent below 2019 observations (1.77 poults/hen) marking the second year in a row of decreasing poult-to-hen ratio.
What does all this mean for the wild turkey and for those of us who like to hunt them? To be honest, I’m not sure. What it means to me as a hunter is I need to concentrate on managing my farm with turkeys in mind by providing more quality nesting and brood-rearing habitat, continue to support the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) and assist our WVDNR Wildlife Section with as much data from the field as possible.
Here’s a way you can help out, too. The Wildlife Resources Section and the West Virginia Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation conduct an annual survey of spring gobbler hunters each spring. The survey is conducted entirely by volunteer sportsmen that donate their time and effort to gather information to help the DNR manage the wild turkey resource in the State.
Any hunter wanting to receive a copy of the annual report needs to participate in the survey. Spring gobbler hunters wanting to help with the survey are encouraged to contact, Spring Gobbler Survey, WVDNR, P. O. Box 67, Elkins, WV 26241; telephone 304-637-0245. Those wanting to participate will be sent the necessary forms and a questionnaire prior to the spring hunting season. As mentioned in the past, the survey is easy to conduct. A hunter does not have to harvest a gobbler to provide useful data. Most of the information collected deals with what a hunter hears, sees or has an opinion on related to turkeys.