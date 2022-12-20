When Woodrow Wilson made its run to get back in the game in its Class AAAA Region 3 matchup with George Washington, the Patriots rebounded.
And a lot of times, literally.
No. 3 George Washington was often unstoppable in the paint Tuesday in a 70-53 victory over its long-time regional rival and often nemesis Woodrow Wilson. The trio of seniors Brendan Hoffman and Ben Nicol and freshman Noah Lewis had a field day going to the paint. and even when they missed somebody seemed to always be there to put back the miss.
That was the case on a key 11-2 run late in the third and stretching into the fourth.
Woodrow Wilson had cut the lead to 45-42 with 2:26 remaining in the third quarter.
Huffman, Nicol and Lewis all had drives or putbacks during the deciding run. The George Washington trio combined for 60 of the Patriots’ 70 points. Huffman led the way with 33 points, Lewis had 14 and Nicol 13.
Huffman started it with a free throw and then a field goal and after Jaylon Walton scored for Woodrow, Nicol and Chuck Kelley had baskets and Lewis finished it with back-to-back baskets to make it 56-44.
The game was even from that point on, and Woodrow Wilson was never able to put together back-to-back baskets and make another run over the final 6:12.
“I thought we were pretty good in the lane, scored more in the lane,” George Washington coach Rick Greene said. “I think a lot of our points came in the lane and that really opened up what we were able to do.”
“I think their size got us at points,” Woodrow Wilson coach Ron Kidd said.
“When we’d get back in the game, they’d get a stickback or a layup or just use their muscle against us. They showed they are seniors, they showed they are DI players.”
Kidd said the defensive effort, long a staple of the Woodrow Wilson program, wasn’t where it needed to be at key times against a team with state championship potential.
“Defense is 85 percent right here (points at heart),” he said. “You just have to get in front of people. Sometimes you have to bump and grind and make the referee have to call it. A lot of times I don’t think we did that on the defense end, and I thought they did that to us when we tried to go to the basket. They kind of rode us. They did what the referees let them do. I am not blaming the referees; we should have done the same thing on the other end.”
Woodrow did have a nice run after going down 43-29 in the third. and it was started by a pair of freshmen, when Zyon Hawthorne had a three-point play and Coby Dillon hit a 3-pointer. Both are averaging double figures through two games.
Elijah Redfern, the Flying Eagles’ most veteran leader as a junior, though he is as young as some of the sophomores on the team, had a basket and after a pair of free throws by George Washington, Brayden Hawthorne hit a putback for the Flying Eagles and Dillon busted another 3 to make it 45-42, eliciting a Patriots timeout.
“Real simple, ‘Here’s your challenge,’” Greene said of what he told his players at that point. “That’s what we talked about, (Woodrow) was not going to go away. They got on a good run, played a good spurt. You just look at (his team) and say, ‘Let’s defend, take care of the ball’ and they responded super.”
“That’s where the senior thing (George Washington’s two senior leaders Huffman and Nicol) came in, right there,” Kidd said.
“Us not doing the right thing at that time to really cut even more into that lead. I thought we might have rushed our shots and didn’t take good shots at that time.”
The Patriots went on another run after a timeout to close out the game.
Redfern led Woodrow Wilson with 19 points and Dillon had 11, making 50 percent of his 3s (3 for 6). Woodrow had just 19 rebounds and Jaylon Walton had eight of them. Woodrow Wilson shot 42 percent from the field (20 of 47) and there was just one lead change in the game and that was early.
“I like what I see from this team,” Kidd said of his squad.
“They showed a lot of heart. We could have been blown out by about 30. The kids showed fight. We know we can play better than we did at times. We don’t like being 0-2, but we showed we could play with them at times and at other times we showed we couldn’t.”
The mark of a youthful team but Greene was impressed.
“I thought our seniors played like seniors and he (Kidd) is playing an extremely young team,” Greene said.
“So we had our seniors to cover for the younger players. Woodrow, they’re going to be nails by the time you get through the season.”
Woodrow Wilson (0-2) is off through Christmas but returns to play rival Oak Hill in the LG Classic at the Armory Dec. 28 at 8 p.m.
George Washington
Lukas Deem 0 0-0, Noah Lewis 7 0-0 14, Dawson Lunsford 2 0-0 4, Brendan Hoffman 14 3-6 33, Ben Nicol 6 0-0 13, Ashton Gute 0 0-0 0, Chuck Kelley 1 1-2 3, Brendan Dennison 1 1-2 3. TOTALS: 31 5-10 70
Woodrow Wilson
Coby Dillon 4 0-0 11, Elijah Redfern 7 4-4 19, Zyon Hawthorne 2 2-5 6, Preston Clary 1 1-2 4, Brayden Hawthrone 3 0-0 6, Drew Fitzwater 1 1-2 3, Jaylon Walton 2 0-0 4. TOTALS: 20 8-15 53.
GW 14 20 18 18 — 70
WW 9 16 19 0 — 53
Three-point field goals – GW: 3 (Hoffman 2, Nicol), WW: 5 (Dillon 3, Redfern, Clary). Fouled out – None.
