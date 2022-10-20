The front-running Greenbrier East High School girls gave an appreciative home crowd a good show Thursday at the Class AAA Region 3 Cross Country Championships.
Aidan Kneeland and his Woodrow Wilson teammates, as well as St. Albans freshman Abbi Torman, joined the victory party, too.
Buoyed by an individual runner-up finish from Abigail Londeree (21 minutes, 6.5 seconds) and a fourth-place effort from teammate Abby Dixon (21:38.6), the Spartans edged defending champion and pre-race favorite Woodrow Wilson by logging a winning effort of 42 points compared to 45 for the Flying Eagles. It ended a seven-year win streak for the Beckley girls at the region level.
The third-place George Washington girls scored 83 points. All three teams will advance to next Saturday's state meet at Cabell Midland High.
"I'm elated," said first-year Greenbrier East head coach Robert McClintic. "I felt the Woodrow boys and girls were going to run away with it. Our girls have been working so hard, the heart and commitment level from them. ..."
It was the first time East defeated the Flying Eagle girls this season. The region title for the Spartans was the first since 2009, when they won at Camp Virgil Tate.
"It was a great team effort," McClintic said. "Our theme this year is 'Close the gap.'
"We went 2-4-11-12-13 (with Annie Whited, Luella Mansheim and Maddie Lilly rounding out the top five scoring runners). We've worked a lot the past couple of weeks on what we call our fly zone, the last 300 meters of the race. Today we ended up passing two girls in the last 300 meters of the race. That ended up being the difference maker for us."
Competing on their home course was also a big plus, he said. "I definitely thought (home course) was an advantage for us."
The Spartans' top seven includes a senior, a junior, a sophomore and four freshmen.
On the boys side, Woodrow Wilson ran strong with a low team score of 26 points, followed by team qualifiers George Washington (81) and St. Albans (86). With 92 points, Oak Hill just missed out on qualifying as a team.
It was the seventh region team win in eight seasons for the Flying Eagle boys.
Kneeland, a sophomore, blitzed the 5-kilometer (3.1 miles) course in 16:05.0 to power the convincing team win. He took control of the race in the opening stretch and eventually defeated runner-up Ryan Bazzle of George Washington (17:19.4) by over a minute.
Kneeland's scoring teammates all finished in the Top 10 (Brandon Canaday, 3rd, 17:32.1; Robert Shirey, 6th, 18:24.6; Michael Haddadin, 7th, 18:35.1; and Jonah Morgan, 9th, 18:42.1).
"I'm feeling pretty good, but I'm pretty tired," said Kneeland, who was ninth in the 2021 state meet. "The course was pretty difficult. It was pretty windy today, too, but I felt pretty good.
"My goal was just to win today. I wanted to have a strategy, and I was practicing for it for states."
Kneeland wasn't concerned about his time. "I didn't really care. I just wanted to come out and win today. Just saving it up for states.
"I struggled a little bit on the hills. The hill was pretty difficult. It was a pretty long hill."
The team win was an added bonus, he said. "My team came out and we all did good today."
Woodrow Wilson head coach George Barbera is happy to have two teams headed back to the state meet. "We were ready," he said. "We're just glad to be finishing our season on the state meet course."
Of the Woodrow boys Saturday, he said. "They took charge early in the season, and they all have been working real hard. Hard work pays off."
Dissecting the girls team race, Barbera said, "(His) girls have now won seven of eight. That's why they make you run the race. It doesn't matter what you're ranked."
"Going into it, I knew Greenbrier East would be gunning for us," he continued. "Their first year hosting it, they have a new coach, a lot of reasons to be motivated. One or two little things go our way, and we're on top. That's cross country.
"Greenbrier East did a great job hosting the meet. I love the course, very spectator friendly. It's great to finish a race on the track. The weather, it couldn't have been a better day for a cross country meet."
Torman was the girls individual winner in 20:39.9. Besides Londeree (2nd) and Dixon (4th), also in the Top 10 were GW's Ava Mitias (21:24.8), Woodrow Wilson's Lauren Curtis (21:41.4), Woodrow's Cecilia Lindley (22:03.9), Woodrow's Kyndall Ince (22:54.1) and Woodrow's Hannah Keiling (23:11.2). Also qualifying individually out of the Top 10 on the girls side were Princeton's Hayley Collins (22:22.2) and Oak Hill's Chrissa Mayfield (22:48.9).
After completing what was for her a "mid" effort, Torman said, "I didn't know about the hills in the second mile. I am (a good hill runner), but I didn't know about them, so it was like, 'Oh, there's hills.'"
She said she accomplished her goal, however, and that was "to get first, since I was ranked first, so that was just the goal."
"It was pretty fun," she added. "The race was pretty good."
Torman's win didn't come without a little discomfort. When asked if she felt good afterwards, she replied, "No, I barfed up my goldfish (crackers, "the extra cheddar ones, to be very specific," she said)." When asked what caused the trouble, she said, "Eating those goldfish."
Boys individual qualifiers included Riverside's Skylar Hudnall (18:14.9), Oak Hill's Austin Bias (18:50.9) and Princeton's Zachary Neal (18:55.5).
For more results, visit www.tristateracer.com.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com
