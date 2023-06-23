Greater Beckley Christian alumnus Elijah Edwards recently signed a national letter of intent with State Fair Community College in Sedalia, Mo.
Edwards, a 5-foot-10 inch guard, is transferring from Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Ill. In 26 games at Shawnee, Edwards averaged 5.2 points and 2.6 assists per game and shot a team-high 82.4 percent from the free throw line.
Edwards made the President’s list with a 4.0 grade point average.
“Elijah is a year older and brings our team some experience,” State Fair CC coach Matt Brown said. “He is a left-handed point guard. He knows what it’s like to play at this level from his experience at Shawnee. We are excited to have him.”
Edwards is a 2020 Greater Beckley graduate. He was a Class A first-team all-stater as a senior when he averaged 13.9 points and 6.0 assists, and hit 52 3-pointers and was a 76 percent free throw shooter.
