Gauldin wants to end Woodrow drought

Devan Gauldin traveled to Gatlinburg, Tenn., in January to compete in the Nuway Nationals. He wound up earning All-America status in freestyle.
It's probably a little much to say he didn't care. But in Gauldin's mind, there are more important things to accomplish.
"It just helped me get matches in for this," Gauldin said, referring to the high school season. "I wasn't going in there looking (for anything). It was more just to train for the state championship."
The 195-pound senior has his sights set high, and he definitely doesn't lack for confidence. There's a reason for that.
He showed it Saturday in his senior debut. Gauldin went 5-0 at the Woodrow Wilson Invitational, getting four pins and a major decision.
It was clear to see Gauldin is a different wrestler than before. He's coming off a run to the Class AAA state finals, one that has elevated his mental makeup.
"It changes how I practice. It changes how you think, it changes how you feel," Gauldin said after his first match Saturday morning. "It changes the goosebumps you feel every time you wrestle."
Gauldin finished third in the Region 3 tournament last season, then stepped things up at the state tournament in Huntington. He advanced to the championship match, where he lost 8-1 to current West Virginia wrestler Jace Bradbury of Washington.
"I think I peaked right at the right time of the year," he said. "I was in the best shape of my life. All that adrenalin in the finals match, it got to me. But I'll be used to it this year. I'll be ready."
Gauldin fully expects to be wrestling on finals night, which will be on Tuesday, April 20. And he believes others carry that same sentiment.
"I've got big expectations this year, from everybody, from my team, the whole state," he said. "Everybody's looking at me to try to bring home that state championship."
"Devan's a good athlete," Flying Eagles head coach Matt Osborne said in the preseason. "Hopefully he can get back to that same spot and get over the hump and win a championship. That's what his goals are, and then wrestling at the next level. I know he's being recruited right now."
Gauldin, who finished 34-9 last season, said Glenville State is a college he is looking at wrestling for next season. Wherever he goes, he would like to list "state champion" as a credential. He wants to be the first Flying Eagle to win a state championship since Matt Callahan won the 140-pound title in 1999.
He thinks about if often.
"Yes. Every day. To be on that wall in that (mat) room," Gauldin said. "That's a big gap. Twenty-two years. But I got it this year."
