Judah Price made it a clean sweep, and the significance is not lost on him.
The Independence running back was confirmed as the 2022 West Virginia Football Gatorade Player of the Year on Friday. The announcement came two weeks after he was voted the Kennedy Award winner as the state’s top player.
He was also named the Curt Warner Award winner as the state's top running back.
Last year, another Patriots running back, Atticus Goodson, became the school’s first Kennedy Award winner. While he didn’t win the Gatorade football honor, he was named West Virginia’s Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year the following spring.
Price recognizes the responsibility of the impact he and Goodson have had on Independence athletics. In addition to their elevated individual accomplishments, they helped the Patriots to three straight playoff appearances, including a state runner-up finish in 2021 before reaching the zenith with last month’s Class AA state championship.
Independence is 25-1 the last two seasons.
“I think about it all the time,” Price said. “I hope that it puts the stepping stones for the future athletes at Independence and they want to continue to strive to be like us. I’m glad we could be role models to the younger athletes and future Patriots.”
Price, a senior, is coming off the type of season that doesn’t happen often.
In leading the Patriots to their first state football championship, he ran for a team-record 2,587 yards — breaking the record set by Goodson last season — and scored 52 total touchdowns (49 on the ground). His 42 two-point conversions are thought to be a state record.
Price did write himself into the record books in other ways.
On Oct. 28 at Wyoming East, Price finished the night with 300 points on the regular season, surpassing the previous record of 276 set by Poca’s Ethan Payne in 2019. After the playoffs, his final point total was 396, breaking Albert “Big Sleepy” Glenn’s record of 359 that had stood for a century.
In the 42-7 win over Herbert Hoover in the state title game, Price set Super Six records for longest run from scrimmage (94) and rushing yards in a single game (376).
“I think I will look back at my time playing high school football and it will just bring a smile to my face every time I think about it,” Price said before the start of the West Virginia Army National Guard Duals wrestling tournament in Summersville. “It was the best time of my life with my brothers on the field and it is something I’ll never forget.”
Price went into the Guard Duals with a 13-2 record. Ironically, a week ago he was making an impact on another sports drink-sponsored avenue, at the prestigious Powerade Tournament, where he went 2-2 and lost in the blood round, one match away from placing at one of the toughest in-season tournaments around.
One of the things that Price says carries him is showing what he is capable of when it seems others think he cannot.
“(It) means the world to have such an honor that is nationally known,” he said. “I wanted this one the most, just to prove a lot of people wrong and put my name out there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.