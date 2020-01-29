Just 15 minutes removed from playing her final high school basketball game, a loss in the state championship to Fairmont Senior last March, Wyoming East graduate Emily Saunders reflected on the loss.
"We had a lot of support," Saunders said. "We're like a big family on that side of the county. Actually all of Wyoming County. We had a lot of Westside people here to support us as well."
A young woman after the biggest game of her life, in an emotional setting after sharing the court for the final time with teammates she's played with for years, made that observation.
It's funny how insightful the most vulnerable moments can be.
Lately though it's felt like Wyoming County has been anything but a family — or at least one that's been fractured.
After an incident involving fans rushing the court in the middle of a game between Wyoming East and Westside on Jan. 17, prompting security to get involved and eject disruptors, the rivalry appeared to have escalated to an unhealthy point. Add in a racist depiction of a biracial player before the game and it's clear the toxicity in the rivalry has reached a poisonous point.
It even loomed over the girls game between the two storied programs just six days later as players had to be escorted in and out of the gym with heavy security in tow.
"I think for both teams it was tough," Wyoming East girls coach Angie Boninsegna said. "We've gotten along so well even though we've been competitors on the court. It was an added dimension to that game and it impacted it. We talked about it and moving forward from it."
So what do families do when they have an issue? They sit down in a room and work it out.
That was the case Tuesday when the Wyoming County Board of Education held a special meeting to discuss the future of the rivalry. In front of a crowd of 100-plus, superintendent Deirdre Cline presented three options — not play each other, play at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, or play as they have for many years with a new commitment to safety and what is best for the children.
As the members of the community were divided into eight groups to discuss the options, each group reported the unanimous decision to roll with the third option and keep the games in Wyoming County. Cline recommended it to the board and its members unanimously agreed.
The points raised by each group seemed genuine. They discussed keeping the gate profits in Wyoming County, how it could hurt local businesses or even the inaccessibility of Beckley for those who would have to drive about 90 minutes to watch the game.
The thought process and reasoning from those in attendance showed they cared, maybe even that they aren't a part of the problem. But only time will tell on that front.
So now that they've decided on an option, how do the two schools move forward with the proposed mindset?
Well, the solution to ease tensions may be built in.
When one of the groups made the point that two teams have played too much in basketball, there was a noticeable nod of agreement from several board members, and it was merited.
Over the last two calendar years, spanning three seasons, the boys teams have played nine times, with one more scheduled game this season at Westside. Add in the possibility the two teams could meet again in sectionals, and the total could reach 11 games — roughly half a season.
"I think that factors into it getting to this point, I really do," Westside boys coach Shawn Jenkins said. "Sometimes a rival really isn't a rival if you keep playing them over and over and over. If we just had our two games, maybe three, it keeps that rivalry where it needs to be and I think right now we play too much."
It's not uncommon for familiarity to breed hostility. Professional preseasons are littered with stories and quotes from players who are relived they finally get to play against somebody else after a month of playing against each other in training camp.
Fortunately for the two programs, they're unlikely to be playing each other that often for the next two years.
When the four classification trial run goes into effect next season Wyoming East will be in Class AA while Westside will bump up to AAA, eliminating any chance the two teams play in the postseason. That will leave just a game at each campus with the possibility of playing in a tournament such as the Big Atlantic or the NRTC.
Just enough to keep the rivalry alive, and potentially inject new life into it.
It's no secret that while these anticipated matchups have filled gyms, they're not filling venues the way thy once did.
In 2015, the Big Atlantic Classic matchup between the two packed the armory. Now you can count the empty seats, as it's easier to catch the next game. Why not? It's just one of four games between the two.
Maybe that meeting Wednesday in the Pineville auditorium added perspective. The rep for each group relayed that putting the rivalry on hiatus was not an option. Even Wyoming East boys coach Derek Brooks, who had a fan rush the court and scream in his face during that Jan. 17 matchup, never considered it an option.
"I was adamant about option three," Brooks said. "That's Wyoming County basketball. I didn't feel like we should take it to the armory and take all the money out of Wyoming County. Like I've said before that's a big money maker for both of our programs and it means a lot to the community to play at least one game at each school. I didn't feel like anybody would vote for us to stop playing. This is probably the biggest rivalry in the state of West Virginia in maybe any sport."
Jenkins echoed those same sentiments, and knows moving the game to the armory doesn't necessarily solve anything.
During the 2017 sectional championship between Westside and Oak Hill at the armory, there was a stoppage of play after a scuffle between the two fan bases required security.
"I love playing and coaching at the armory so I'm always looking for games at the armory, but this one doesn't need to be moved there," Jenkins said. "Most of the time our sectional is always there, but if you do the pros and cons, it's not a smart thing to do to take your money to another county and let them gain everything from it. I knew pretty much we were going to keep it here."
In the end, the meeting seemed like nothing more than a warning after a quick unanimous vote to keep the rivalry as is. Hopefully, for the sake of the storied history in Wyoming County, that warning doesn't fall on deaf ears.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @TjackRH