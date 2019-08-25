In his third year at the helm, Summers County football coach, Chris Vicars looks to go 3-for-3 in playoff trips, but it won’t be easy.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Tyler Miller, right, looks on as Summers County football players arrive for practice Wednesday in Hinton.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Joseph Chastain, near, looks on as Summers County football players prepare for practice Wednesday in Hinton.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Sam Wheeler, right, and Xander Hudgins, left, get the pads on as Summers County football players prepare for practice Wednesday in Hinton.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Daniel Mansfield, left, and Hunter Thomas, right, horse around as Summers County football players prepare for practice Wednesday in Hinton.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Coach Chris Vicars lays out the plan for the day's practice as he addresses his team prior to taking the field Wednesday evening.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Players stretch as practice begins Wednesday in Hinton.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Quarterbacks Will Taylor, left, and Duke Dodson run drills during practice Wednesday in Hinton.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Players come together near the end of practice Wednesday evening.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Quarterback Will Taylor, middle, relays the specific call signs to the huddle as Summers County players learn and practice plays during practice Wednesday in Hinton.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) O-Line/D-Line coach Jason Keaton makes sure players get water if they need it during a hot, humid practice Wednesday evening in Hinton.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Head coach Chris Vicars talks with freshman player Duke Dodson as the team goes through stretching drills at the start of practice Wednesday evening.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Kaleb Martin, left, and Nick Willey, right, battle through blocking drills Wednesday.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Quarterback Will Taylor drops back as the Bobcats practice plays during practice Wednesday in Hinton.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Players, from left, Mason Hicks, Tent Meador and Daniel mansfield after practice.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Players pay attention as coach Vicars lays out the practice plan prior to taking the field.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Summers County football practice August 21 in Hinton.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Players work through receiving drills during Summers County football practice August 21 in Hinton.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Defensive Coordinator Dave Smith watches at left as players Trent Meador, left, and Dustin Stephens battle through blocking drills during practice August 21 in Hinton.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Trent Meador, right, shows off a blown out cleat as teammate Tyler Miller looks on at left August 21 at Summers County football practice.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Coach Vicars instructs his team as the Bobcats work on plays in preparation for an upcoming preseason scrimmage against James Monroe during practice on August 21.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Dylan Hardy, left, and Trent Meador, right, return to the locker room following practice August 21 in Hinton.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Tyler Miller, right, looks on as Summers County football players arrive for practice Wednesday in Hinton.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Joseph Chastain, near, looks on as Summers County football players prepare for practice Wednesday in Hinton.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Sam Wheeler, right, and Xander Hudgins, left, get the pads on as Summers County football players prepare for practice Wednesday in Hinton.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Daniel Mansfield, left, and Hunter Thomas, right, horse around as Summers County football players prepare for practice Wednesday in Hinton.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Coach Chris Vicars lays out the plan for the day's practice as he addresses his team prior to taking the field Wednesday evening.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Players stretch as practice begins Wednesday in Hinton.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Quarterbacks Will Taylor, left, and Duke Dodson run drills during practice Wednesday in Hinton.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Players come together near the end of practice Wednesday evening.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Quarterback Will Taylor, middle, relays the specific call signs to the huddle as Summers County players learn and practice plays during practice Wednesday in Hinton.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) O-Line/D-Line coach Jason Keaton makes sure players get water if they need it during a hot, humid practice Wednesday evening in Hinton.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Head coach Chris Vicars talks with freshman player Duke Dodson as the team goes through stretching drills at the start of practice Wednesday evening.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Kaleb Martin, left, and Nick Willey, right, battle through blocking drills Wednesday.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Quarterback Will Taylor drops back as the Bobcats practice plays during practice Wednesday in Hinton.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Players, from left, Mason Hicks, Tent Meador and Daniel mansfield after practice.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Players pay attention as coach Vicars lays out the practice plan prior to taking the field.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Summers County football practice August 21 in Hinton.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Players work through receiving drills during Summers County football practice August 21 in Hinton.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Defensive Coordinator Dave Smith watches at left as players Trent Meador, left, and Dustin Stephens battle through blocking drills during practice August 21 in Hinton.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Trent Meador, right, shows off a blown out cleat as teammate Tyler Miller looks on at left August 21 at Summers County football practice.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Coach Vicars instructs his team as the Bobcats work on plays in preparation for an upcoming preseason scrimmage against James Monroe during practice on August 21.
(Brad Davis/The Register-Herald) Dylan Hardy, left, and Trent Meador, right, return to the locker room following practice August 21 in Hinton.
The Bobcats return just four starters on each side of the ball while also facing one of the area’s tougher schedules.
With a young team, Vicars will lean on experienced players such as Trent Meador, Markis Crawford, Keandre Sarver and Dustin Stephens.