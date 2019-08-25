In his third year at the helm, Summers County football coach, Chris Vicars looks to go 3-for-3 in playoff trips, but it won’t be easy. 

GALLERY: A Day With Summers County Football

 The Bobcats return just four starters on each side of the ball while also facing one of the area’s tougher schedules. 

 With a young team, Vicars will lean on experienced players such as Trent Meador, Markis Crawford, Keandre Sarver and Dustin Stephens.

