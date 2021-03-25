Gabbert's heroics power Spartans victory

Greenbrier East head coach Bimbo Coles has raved about the depth of his team.
In one of the biggest games of the Spartans' season, that depth was tested and passed with flying colors.
Down three starters entering the fourth quarter — Adam Seams, Bailee Coles and Goose Gabbert — seniors Quentin Richardson and William Gabbert answered the call, combining for 20 points in the final frame as the Spartans defeated rival Woodrow Wilson Thursday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Coming into the game the Spartans (4-1) had not played since March 13, and were already without Seams.
They subsequently lost Goose Gabbert in the first half to a wrist injury and their leading scorer in Coles in the third quarter to a lower leg injury. That didn't matter to the elder Gabbert, who notched 14 of his game-high 25 points in the final frame.
"He just stuck with it," Bimbo Coles said of Gabbert's effort in the fourth. "He was on the bench and he was talking to the guys rallying them. He's a player. He's got one of the smoothest shots I've ever seen, but he's a player. When we talk about players around the state, I don't think there's anyone who can shoot the ball as well as he can. He's just a professional with a very high IQ and we were finding him. He was big for us and he stepped up big in the fourth quarter. It was great."
Gabbert gave those in attendance an early look at what they might expect when he opened the game with a 3-pointer, followed by a trey from Bailee Coles. Both shots were part of an effort that gave the Spartans an early 12-5 lead, but the Flying Eagles came soaring back.
Tinkering with his lineup, Beckley head coach Ron Kidd removed DeWayne Richardson and Jace Colucci from the starting lineup, bringing energy off the bench, and it paid off.
After guard Keynan Cook canned a pair of free throws, Colucci entered the game and knocked down a 3-pointer and a baseline jumper to tie the game at 12.
"It was a matchup thing," Kidd said. "We wanted to see what they would do. We knew we would have trouble with Bailee and (Gabbert). We were just trying something a little bit different."
Back and forth was the story of the first half, with both teams battling for the lead before the intermission.
Beckley (2-6) took its first lead on a Maddex McMillen trey that made it 21-20, but Coles beat the buzzer on a driving layup to give East a 22-21 advantage at the break.
But even the third quarter was a battle of two teams refusing to cede an advantage.
East eventually went up 35-30 halfway through the frame on a layup from Coles and a trey from Gabbert, but the Flying Eagles stopped the bleeding to make it a 37-36 contest. But with the final possession, the Spartans capitalized and guard Monquelle Davis waded his way through the lane for a layup to beat the buzzer.
Part of the Spartans' ability to slow Beckley's offense was slowing its all-state center Ben Gilliam, who was held scoreless until the 4:37 mark of the third quarter. They did that by packing in a zone, forcing the Flying Eagles to run an offense and shoot from the outside.
"In the second half I wanted them to shoot the ball from outside a little more," Coles said. "They're a team that thrives on getting the ball in the paint, so we wanted them to shoot a little more from the outside. They're not as deep as they normally are so a lot of guys are playing a lot. When Ben was getting the ball we were looking to trap him every single time he touched the basketball and we wanted them to shoot the ball from outside. They might be making those shots from outside in the first half, but a team that doesn't have three or four guys they can bring off the bench, those legs get tired and shots start coming up short, so we wanted to pack it in and shade to the guys we thought could shoot it."
Entering the fourth quarter, Coles knew he was without several starters and relayed to his team that this was their time to prove they've turned the corner.
"I told them this is a gut check," Coles said. "We've got to find it. We've got to dig deep and find it. They're thinking they're going to come back and get us in the fourth quarter because we've got guys out, but we've got to find something. We've got to find a little more than them. I tell our guys all the time this is what championship teams are made of and it's just a huge team win for us."
Gabbert opened the frame with five straight points, scoring 10 straight for his team, giving them some breathing room as they eventually pushed the lead to 16 late in the quarter.
"We saw we had a couple guys out so we didn't force anything," Gabbert, a George Washington transfer, said. "We just tried to move the ball and find the open look. I tried to be aggressive and pick up some of the scoring load. Honestly I was just trying to go out there and play. I've had a lot of great teammates over the years. We won a state championship when I was a freshman (at George Washington). Bunky (Brown) is the all-time leading scorer there, so I've had a lot of great players around me in my career that can score. I don't need to play like them, I just need to play like William Gabbert and that's what I did tonight."
Gabbert led all scorers with 25 points while Coles scored 16. Quentin Wilson scored nine points and hauled in 10 rebounds for the Spartans.
Kayden Slay led Beckley with 13 points.
East will return to remote learning today but will be allowed to play its home game against PikeView on Saturday.
Beckley will host George Washington Saturday at 1 p.m.
Greenbrier East (4-1)
Quentin Wilson 9, Tucker Via 1, Monquelle Davis 5, Bailee Coles 16, William Gabbert 25, Sam Aultz 3
Beckley (2-6)
Ben Gilliam 7, Jace Colucci 10, Keynan Cook 4, Maddex McMillen 9, Kayden Slay 13, Mike Miller 2
GE: 14 8 17 20 — 59
B: 14 7 15 9 — 45
3-point goals — GE: 8 (Coles 2, Gabbert 4, Davis, Aultz); B: 6 (Colucci 2, McMillen 2, Slay 2). Fouled out — none.