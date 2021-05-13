Gabbert reunited with high school coaches in Scott Brown/Little General Classic

For most players and coaches, the Scott Brown/Little General Classic is an opportunity to coach and play with kids they haven't before.
Greenbrier East's William Gabbert is a bit of an exception.
The senior guard played his first three years of high school ball at George Washington before his family moved back to Greenbrier County, where he finished his high school career at Greenbrier East.
Now he'll get the opportunity to not only play for one of his former coaches, but two.
Coaching the C.Adam Toney/ Jan Care Class AAAA all-stars on Sunday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center will be Greenbrier East head coach Bimbo Coles as well as GW head coach Rick Greene, both of whom Gabbert played under.
"It's going to be exciting," Gabbert said. "I'm just glad I was respected and thought highly of enough to be chosen for the game. There's a lot of great players and to be selected to play with them means a lot. I also think its going to be fun to play for both coach Greene and coach Coles. Honestly I think it's going to be strange looking on the sideline and seeing them both together because I'm not used to it, but it's exciting. I've been lucky to play under both of them and it'll be fun to do it one more time."
Greene echoes those sentiments.
"(Tournament director) Bob (Bolen) has been good to us," Greene said. "It seems like every year we have a player in this event, so we're very appreciative of it and I'm just excited I get to be on the bench for it. There's a lot of great players we get to coach instead of coach against. I'd say I'm looking forward to coaching (Greenbrier East's) Bailee (Coles). Bimbo's going to be the head coach but I'm excited to have him on our team. I'm also excited to coach William again. We love William and we loved competing against him this year when they came up. He's a great player and we've gotten to know him well. It was honestly tough to compete against him in the regionals because you get to know a kid so well and coach them that you don't want them to lose, but that's the nature of athletics. I'm glad we're on the same side again."
Of course Greene and Coles won't be the only familiar faces Gabbert sees on Sunday. He'll get to compete alongside East teammate Baillee Coles as well as former GW teammates Alex Yoakum and Mason Pinkett.
"They're all great kids," Greene said. "Coaching is a lot easier when you have good players like that. I think the hardest job we'll have is just making sure we're down there on time. There are so many good players when you look at both rosters. Our kids are excited to come down and it's nice to have something like this after a long, draining, competitive season. We're really blessed as coaches to get the opportunity to coach such talented kids."
"I'm excited for it," Gabbert said. "Me, Mason and Alex have been texting all week about how cool it is we're going to get to play together again. We're ready to show everyone what we can do. I've played a lot with them so its going to be fun to get back at it, and do it with Bailee."
Naturally Gabbert and Greene are both hoping for the win in the game, but Gabbert also has his eyes set on the 3-point competition. If allowed, he plans to enter and win it all.
"I hope they let me," Gabbert said. "I'd love to compete in that against the best players in the state. I like my chances though. There are a lot of good shooters but I'll bet on myself anytime."
A 3-point shootout and slam dunk competition will get the day started at 2 p.m. The game will follow at approximately 2:45 as the C. Adam Toney Tires/Jan Care Class AAAA all-stars will take on the Mid-State Automotive Class A/AA/AAA all-stars.
Tickets for the game will be $8 and will be sold at the door. Approximately 1,500 seats will be available.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @tjackRH