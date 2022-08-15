Oak Hill’s Ethan Vargo-Thomas remembered the thrill of stepping onto the Charleston Civic Center floor for the state tournament. He remembers the thrill of winning a state tournament. Not once, but twice.
It was all heady stuff for a kindergarten kid, being courtside watching his hometown heroes win back-to-back state titles.
“When I was in kindergarten, I was a water boy on our state championship basketball team,” Vargo-Thomas said during Coalfield Conference Media Day Tuesday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. “So that was a really cool moment, being a little kid and watching them win a state championship.”
Guys like Kalif Wright, Deondre Leonard and Jack Flournoy were his idols.
“Looking back at it now, it was a really cool experience Seeing how great they were, how they meshed together and how well they played,” Vargo-Thomas said. “I mean those were some great players, Jack Flournoy, Kalif and Deondre. Watching them win a state championship was amazing. As a young kid I was like their little brother, they took me under their wing. I was always around them.”
He even brought home some hardware from those days, hardware that serves as motivation.
“I got my own plaque and everything and it’s hanging up in my room,” Vargo-Thomas said. “I always said I wanted to get my own some day and hopefully I’ll be able to do it this year.”
Over a decade has gone by since those days when Oak Hill ruled and rolled through the state in Class AA basketball.
Not coincidentally, basketball has always been Vargo-Thomas’ favorite sport and he is still a player and starter on the Red Devils hoops team.
“Basketball was always my favorite sport, being around those guys I wanted to be like them when I grew up,” he said. “Ever since high school football has kind of changed all that.
These days Vargo-Thomas, a self-described huge Red Devil fan whose parents were outstanding athletes at the school - making him a legacy player, has morphed from water boy to is a rising senior star and the preeminent kicker in the state.
He recently won the West Virginia Specialist Combine, run by kicking coach extraordinaire Matt McCullough, as the state’s top specialist and was the overall field goal distance winner and the overall charting winner.
“I’ve been working hard for that moment since I was a freshman,” Vargo-Thomas said. “Just to go out and compete with some of these guys in the state and come out on top, show what I can do, it was a good feeling.”
In his career Vargo Thomas had six field goals and 47 extra points for the Red Devils.
This year he aims to make it his best and has the leg to do it.
Vargo-Thomas said he has increased his range to over 50 yards on field goals.
“Just getting stronger over the years has helped it (his range) a lot,” he said. “I think comfortably in a game right now I can hit 53 (yards). As long as we can get in that range, we have three points easily.”
Vargo-Thomas added that he has done a bulk of his summer kicking off the ground.
“Our field is a little uneven so I might use a ½ inch tee, but most of the time I normally kick off the ground,” he said.
The faith is strong within the ranks for their kicker, a four-year starter at the spot.
In fact, some teammates, including defensive end Jeremiah Jackson, are on record saying Vargo-Thomas would kick a game winner this season.
“That’s definitely on my bucket list but it hasn’t happened yet,” Vargo-Thomas said. “I think it will happen this year, it’s destined to happen. I hope to get more attempts this year, but if it comes down to the wire, I’d love to be able to kick one.”
Most kickers came to the sport from the soccer ranks, and they specialize in kicking. It what they do. Vargo-Thomas is not that guy.
He is also a dual-position player for the Red Devils, who takes pride in playing all three phases of the game. And he plays it well.
Last year Vargo Thomas was the only guy in what now makes up the 17-team Coalfield Conference to score a touchdown (3) have an extra point (47), two-point conversion (2) and field goal (2) during the season.
Vargo-Thomas plays in the secondary, is a running back and wide receiver, and returns kicks and punts. He simply does it all.
“It’s a blessing being able to do everything,” Vargo-Thomas said. “Being an athlete, being able to help my team in multiple positions, playing defense, running the ball, whatever they need me to do is a good feeling. I just want to do whatever I need to do to help us win.”
And he gets his skills honestly, had dad Andre a former quarterback and basketball player at the school and his mom Courtney a member of the Oak Hill Athletic Hall of Fame as a soccer and tennis athlete at the school.
The stated goal is making the playoffs.
“I really want to make it, being my senior year,” Vargo-Thomas said. “We have to minimize our mistakes. We’re a little smaller so we are going to have to work hard and be tough. If we execute and minimize our mistakes, I think we can make a playoff run.”
And in turn give some memories to the Red Devils water boy.
