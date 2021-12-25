MEADOW BRIDGE — It was a homecoming night of sorts on Thursday at Meadow Bridge.
When the Meadow Bridge High School girls played host to the Covington (Va.) High School girls, two members of the Cougars' squad had past, happy ties to Meadow Bridge.
Lauren Bragg, a junior at Covington, and sister Sydney Bragg, a sophomore, came back to their old stomping grounds when their team tangled with the Wildcats on Dec. 23.
The Braggs are the daughters of Jim and Lisa Salyards Bragg, of Covington. Jim Bragg, a Meadow Bridge High graduate, was a Wildcat athlete, and he later was statistician for head football coach Larry McClintic for several years.
Prior to Thursday's game, Lauren Bragg recalled spending four or five years absorbing the basketball basics at Meadow Bridge's Camp Wildcat. "I learned a lot," she said.
She said she and her sisters, Sydney and Kaydence, all took part in Camp Wildcat over the years. Kaydence is now a starter for the Covington eighth-grade team.
Coming back to play at Meadow Bridge this week was "kind of nerve-wracking," Lauren Bragg admitted. Friend and cousin Charity Reichard was among those playing for the Wildcats Thursday.
"I was excited for a couple weeks, especially when I first found out that the game was on the schedule," Lauren said.
She fondly remembered her time at the camp during her formative years. "It was really fun, and I learned a lot," she said. "And I'm excited to play and let (Meadow Bridge head) Coach (Steve) Taylor see what I've learned while I've been gone."
Like her sister, Sydney Bragg said she picked up a lot of basketball knowledge attending camps at Meadow Bridge. "I kind of missed coming back when I was too old to come," she said.
Sydney was excited Thursday "just getting to play against my cousin again."
When asked if either one had lobbed a little trash talk at Reichard ahead of time, Lauren replied, "Not really; I've been pretty nice."
Just as with the Bragg siblings, Reichard, a MBHS sophomore, was both excited and nervous Thursday night.
"I haven't seen them in probably 2-3 years, so it's really exciting to (be back around them) and see them for a little while," said Reichard, who got to exchange hugs and spend some time with the Bragg sisters prior to the game. "But I'm kind of nervous to see how everything goes. Yeah, I'm really excited, and I'm very nervous."
She recalled time spent with the Braggs around the time of the instructional camps with fondness. "We'd always hang out and do something fun at their grandma's house. It was a blast."
"We've talked a little bit here and there about what our teams have done this year," she added.
Covington wound up posting a 41-28 victory in the contest. Lauren Bragg scored seven points and grabbed several rebounds to help the Cougars claim the win.
She even mistakenly scored two points for Meadow Bridge during the course of the game. "I will always have the memory of Lauren scoring for MBHS," laughed father Jim.
He also thanked Taylor for finding a spot for the game with Covington on his schedule. "It was an honor to see my girls play at my old school."
