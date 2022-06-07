Friends and neighbors end prep softball careers at N-S game

Wyoming East pitcher Olivia Hylton chalked it up to fate.
Whatever it is, for two girls who grew up only a few yards from each other on Pineville’s “Kentucky Side,” softball was the vehicle, but friendship was the engine that drove the two to heights that included postseason honors, college scholarships and, this Thursday, a spot in the annual North-South All-Star Classic.
Yes, Hylton and her teammate, neighbor and best friend Paige Laxton, have taken a shared passion and made the most of it.
“I guess you can call it fate, I guess it was supposed to happen that way, but I think it’s kind of ironic that someone I lived so close to I could share one of my greatest joys with,” Hylton said of their shared love of softball.
Neither are sure when they first met, only that they have always known each other.
“When I think about first meeting Paige my mind instantly goes to eating lunch at our elementary school together and then coming home after school and playing together in the alley between our two houses,” Hylton said.
“I don’t think it was at school because we’ve known each other pretty much since we were born,” Laxton said. “The only thing I remember from younger ages with Liv was summertime going over to Olivia’s house and playing in the front yard or between the houses.”
From that they found a shared love of softball.
It seemed like, as Laxton said, “all of a sudden we were both playing softball.”
During their first season the two friends were separated on different teams but the next year they were put together.
“At that point you don’t know if it’s going to be a lifelong thing or if it’s just something to pass time,” Laxton said.
“It was my first year playing softball actually, I had played tee ball and baseball up until that time,” Hylton said. “Paige was on one of the better teams and I was on the kind of younger team because I had first started playing. The year after they combined the teams, and I knew I would be able to play with Paige for a long time.”
The career trajectory of the Warriors' Dynamic Senior Duo, who also shared a Senior Night together last month, show it was a lifelong bug that bit them early.
Championships, all-star games, travel ball, the two have been together ever since that time.
Hylton was the Warriors' ace of the last two seasons, a valuable and dependable hurler who has close to 40 wins in a career that spanned the time between the great Holly Brehm, the Covid pandemic and the aftermath. Her skills led her to a place on the team at Fairmont State.
Laxton was a slugger who showed she could play just about anywhere on the field and be successful, and she was a nightmare at the plate, with 11 home runs this season, and she was, as Hylton said, hard to strike out.
Laxton said Hylton’s strength is simple to identify.
“Olivia is really good at adjusting to different situations,” Laxton said. “Her freshman year she played shortstop the entire year and we come back from Covid and she’s the ace pitcher. I think Olivia’s just really good at adjusting to the different levels that we need.”
It’s all about the plate, said pitcher Hylton on her slugger teammate.
“Her best attribute is being able to not go down easy as a hitter,” Hylton said. “She is really good about having eight- to 10-pitch at-bats and she is always able to put the ball in play. Even if it’s a groundout she can put the ball in play even with two strikes on her.”
They know each other so well, perhaps they can speak for each other’s career highlight better than they can their own.
“It’s a funny one,” Laxton said, laughing before her tale on her friend. “We were in the (regional) playoffs this season actually and Liv’s glove, they had to zip-tie it because it kept breaking. And she caught a ball, and she couldn’t get it out of her glove. That next play they said you just need to throw it to first, glove and all.”
It was a fielding gem that Hylton will remember Laxton for as well.
“I’ll always remember the game when she played second base (she was a catcher, corner infielder by trade) and caught a pop fly that she had to jump up for,” Hylton said. “It was kind of a line drive almost over her head. I think that would be my greatest highlight of her in my mind just because second base isn’t somewhere you normally see Paige.”
Laxton and Hylton are both excited for the opportunity to play in the annual softball summer classic for seniors.
“It’s a great honor, I’ve been looking forward to this North-South game probably since my freshman year when Holly (Brehm) went,” Laxton said. “And just being able to play with some of the top seniors in this region is a great honor.”
Among those she noted include travel ball teammate Tori Wells of South Charleston, as well as Region 3 foes Sarah Bragg of Independence and Olivia Barnett of Shady Spring.
“As a freshman I watched Holly Brehm be selected to play and I knew how excited she was about it,” Hylton said. “Just to be picked to play in this game, I’m blessed to be able to play two more high school games."
They will go their separate ways after the North-South game, Hylton to Fairmont, Laxton to Glenville.
“I’m looking forward to playing (in college) but it’s going to be weird playing against someone I've grown up my entire life playing with,” Laxton said.
It is perhaps the friendship they will miss the most, born of proximity and cemented by softball.
They have seen a lot through smiles and tears, a shared love on the diamond that culminates Thursday at Buffalo in the North-South game.
“She is a really goofy person, it’s so fun to be around her,” Hylton said, summing up their feelings. “You’ll never be able to be around Paige and not be able to laugh and smile. But then when you need her, she has always been a shoulder to cry on. There has been a lot of both.”
Region 3 will take on Region 4 at 9 a.m. Thursday followed by Region 1 vs. Region 2 at 11 a.m. There will be an awards ceremony after the second game. The losers play after on the dirt field and the winners play in the other game.