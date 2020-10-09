 

PREP FOOTBALL=

Berkeley Springs 53, Magnolia 22

Braxton County 26, Nicholas County 7

Buffalo 27, Mount View 0

Cabell Midland 28, Hurricane 20

Cameron 34, Tyler Consolidated 26

Elkins 39, Tygarts Valley 34

Fairmont Senior 27, Spring Valley 18

Grafton 33, Richwood 12

Greenbrier West 58, Pocahontas County 0

Huntington 41, Woodrow Wilson 12

Jefferson 14, University 13

Linsly 33, Parkersburg South 19

Martinsburg 82, Spring Mills 27

Meadow Bridge 68, Webster County 22

Midland Trail 31, Wayne 20

Mingo Central 28, Tolsia 22

Musselman 58, Hedgesville 0

Oak Glen 61, Brooke 21

Oak Hill 42, Greenbrier East 35

Petersburg 39, Hampshire 25

Poca 42, Winfield 14

Point Pleasant 38, Keyser 28

Preston 20, Lewis County 12

Princeton 68, John Marshall 33

Ritchie County 28, Moorefield 21

St. Marys 26, Wirt County 7

Washington 20, Frankfort 19

Wheeling Central 35, Weir 12

Wheeling Park 41, Morgantown 20

Williamstown 15, Summers County 12

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags