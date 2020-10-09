PREP FOOTBALL=
Berkeley Springs 53, Magnolia 22
Braxton County 26, Nicholas County 7
Buffalo 27, Mount View 0
Cabell Midland 28, Hurricane 20
Cameron 34, Tyler Consolidated 26
Elkins 39, Tygarts Valley 34
Fairmont Senior 27, Spring Valley 18
Grafton 33, Richwood 12
Greenbrier West 58, Pocahontas County 0
Huntington 41, Woodrow Wilson 12
Jefferson 14, University 13
Linsly 33, Parkersburg South 19
Martinsburg 82, Spring Mills 27
Meadow Bridge 68, Webster County 22
Midland Trail 31, Wayne 20
Mingo Central 28, Tolsia 22
Musselman 58, Hedgesville 0
Oak Glen 61, Brooke 21
Oak Hill 42, Greenbrier East 35
Petersburg 39, Hampshire 25
Poca 42, Winfield 14
Point Pleasant 38, Keyser 28
Preston 20, Lewis County 12
Princeton 68, John Marshall 33
Ritchie County 28, Moorefield 21
St. Marys 26, Wirt County 7
Washington 20, Frankfort 19
Wheeling Central 35, Weir 12
Wheeling Park 41, Morgantown 20
Williamstown 15, Summers County 12
