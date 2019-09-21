Scores from around the state:

Bellaire, Ohio 35, John Marshall 7

Belpre, Ohio 49, Wahama 22

Brashear, Pa. 25, Brooke 6

Buffalo 33, Sherman 6

Cabell Midland 20, Hurricane 16

Capital 35, Parkersburg 13

Chapmanville 48, Nitro 25

Clay County 36, Herbert Hoover 27

Clay-Battelle 27, Valley Wetzel 20, OT

East Fairmont 34, Braxton County 28

East Hardy 12, Pocahontas County 6

Frankfort 48, Berkeley Springs 0

George Washington 28, St. Albans 0

Greenbrier West 54, Webster County 30

Hannibal River, Ohio 34, Magnolia 14

Hundred 33, Hannan 6

Huntington 38, Woodrow Wilson 20

James Monroe 62, PikeView 27

Keyser 49, Weir 0

Liberty Harrison 34, Philip Barbour 0

Linsly 34, Coshocton, Ohio 14

Madonna 34, Vienna Mathews, Ohio 0

Man 22, Greenbrier East 17

Marietta, Ohio 21, Ripley 14

Martinsburg 45, Academy Park, Pa. 8

Midland Trail 32, Richwood 7

Mingo Central 33, Sissonville 14

Moorefield 48, Tucker County 16

Morgantown 49, Hedgesville 14

Mount View 20, Summers County 6

New Matamoras Frontier, Ohio 33, Cameron 20

Nicholas County 34, Lincoln 7

North Hagerstown, Md. 27, Washington 26

North Marion 41, Elkins 0

Oak Glen 41, Perry Traditional Academy, Pa. 14

Paden City 55, Bridgeport, Ohio 47

Parkersburg Catholic 28, Wirt County 7

Parkersburg South 55, Princeton 18

Pendleton County 43, Bath County, Va. 6

Petersburg 29, Hampshire 14

Poca 68, Logan 8

Point Pleasant 36, Lincoln County 0

Ritchie County 32, St. Marys 2

Robert C. Byrd 28, Preston 18

Shady Spring 34, Independence 0

Spring Mills 12, Jefferson 9

Spring Valley 33, South Charleston 6

Tolsia 32, Westside 14

Tug Valley 46, Van 6

Tuscarora, Va. 35, Musselman 0

Tyler Consolidated 74, Calhoun County 23

Wheeling Central 31, Shadyside, Ohio 27

Wheeling Park 42, University 6

Williamstown 44, Ravenswood 0

Winfield 37, Wayne 0

Wyoming East 44, Oak Hill 39

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

