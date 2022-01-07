Woodrow comeback falls short vs. Huntington

Woodrow Wilson's Elijah Redfern drives to the basket past Huntington's Michael Johnson during Tuesday's New River CTC Invitational at Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

To no surprise, the snow that dumped across the area brought the New River CTC Invitational to a screeching halt.

All Friday games at the tournament were canceled and will not be rescheduled. The Friday schedule had been revised after the threat of the storm led to the cancellation of Thursday’s games.

Friday’s schedule had been: 3 p.m. — Greenbrier West vs. PikeView; 4:45 p.m. — Greenbrier East vs. Webster County; 6:30 p.m. — Shady Spring vs. Greater Beckley Christian; 8:15 p.m. — James Monroe vs. Princeton.

Saturday’s schedule will go on as planned. The lineup is:

11:30 a.m. — James Monroe vs. Webster County

1:15 p.m. — Greenbrier East vs. Greenbrier West

3 p.m. — Westside vs. Greater Beckley Christian

4:45 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson girls vs. University

6:30 p.m. — Shady Spring vs. Cabell Midland

8:15 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson vs. Logan

