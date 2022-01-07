To no surprise, the snow that dumped across the area brought the New River CTC Invitational to a screeching halt.
All Friday games at the tournament were canceled and will not be rescheduled. The Friday schedule had been revised after the threat of the storm led to the cancellation of Thursday’s games.
Friday’s schedule had been: 3 p.m. — Greenbrier West vs. PikeView; 4:45 p.m. — Greenbrier East vs. Webster County; 6:30 p.m. — Shady Spring vs. Greater Beckley Christian; 8:15 p.m. — James Monroe vs. Princeton.
Saturday’s schedule will go on as planned. The lineup is:
11:30 a.m. — James Monroe vs. Webster County
1:15 p.m. — Greenbrier East vs. Greenbrier West
3 p.m. — Westside vs. Greater Beckley Christian
4:45 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson girls vs. University
6:30 p.m. — Shady Spring vs. Cabell Midland
8:15 p.m. — Woodrow Wilson vs. Logan
