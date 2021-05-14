PREP BASEBALL
Oak Hill 12, Princeton 6
PRINCETON — Braxton Hall hit a pair of triples and drove in three runs in Oak Hill's 12-6 win over Princeton.
Ty Nelson and Trenton Rider both had an RBI for the Red Devils.
Ian Fleming had three RBIs for the Tigers.
OH 315 300 0 — 12 11 3
P 102 100 2 — 6 2 4
Pitching — OH: Z. Wolfe, T. Rider (6) and B. Hall; P: n/a; WP: Wolfe. Hitting — OH: Wolfe 1-4, Hall 2-4 (2 3b, 3 rbi), T. Nelson 1-2 (2b, rbi), B. Lokant 2-5, J. McClain 1-3, C. Roberts 1-3, E. Selvey 1-3, T. Rider 2-4 (rbi); P: n/a.
Independence 20, James Monroe 1, 5 innings
LINDSIDE — Clay Basham hit two doubles and a triple and drove in seven runs to lead Independence in a 20-1 win over James Monroe in five innings.
Hunter Schoolcraft also hit a pair of doubles and had three RBIs for the Patriots, who scored 10 runs in the third inning.
I 81(10) 01 — 20 17 1
JM 100 00 — 1 5 2
Pitching — I: M. McKinney, H. Schoolcraft (2), A. Lester (3), C. Brown (5) and C. Daniels; JM: C. Moore, Stutts (2), H. Belcher (3), O. Jackson (3). WP: Lester; LP: Moore. Hitting — I: A. Goodson 1-2 (rbi), McKinney 1-2 (rbi), Brown 1-3 (rbi), C. Basham 3-5 (2 2b, 3b, 7 rbi), Schoolcraft 3-3 (2 2b, 3 rbi), Daniels 3-4, Lester 2-2 (rbi), A. Zilinski 1-2 (3 rbi), E. Farrington 2-4 (rbi); JM: A. Hazelwood 1-3, Moore 1-1, P. Whitt 1-2 (rbi), H. Belcher 1-1, J. Sizemore 1-1 (2b).
PREP SOFTBALL
Shady Spring 15, PikeView 0, 3 innings
GARDNER — Olivia Barnett went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and two runs batted in to lead Shady Spring in a 15-0 win at PikeView.
Alyssa Lilly also homered for the Tigers and drove in four runs. Paige Maynard was 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
SS 2(12)1 — 15 18 0
PV 000 — 0 1 2
Pitching — SS: P. Maynard, H. Wood (2), T. Scott (3) and K. Waddell; PV: n/a. WP: Maynard. Hitting — SS: B. Presley 1-2 (rbi), K. Akers 1-1 (rbi), Maynard 3-3 (3 rbi), O. Barnett 2-3 (2b, hr, 2 rbi), Wood 1-1, A. Lilly 2-3 (hr, 4 rbi), A. Farruggia 2-2 (2b, rbi), N. Adams 2-2, B. Wiseman 1-1 (2b), M. Lawson 1-2 (2 rbi), Waddell 2-2 (2 2b).