With the way Woodrow Wilson has emerged as a legitimate Class AAA contender, the expectation would be that a large senior class is leading the way.
The Flying Eagles do have some talented seniors. Jackson Evans is the state's top-ranked heavyweight, and Alex Webb qualified for the state tournament as the Region 3 runner-up at 160 pounds.
But much of the success the fifth-ranked Flying Eagles have had this season has been spearheaded by their freshman class. Woodrow has seven freshmen in the starting lineup.
That's half the team. And they take a combined record of 248-84 into the 75th annual state tournament that starts Thursday at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
"It's been immediate," third-year head coach Matt Osborne said of their impact. "These guys have been wrestling forever. They're all coaches' sons. They've been working really, really hard. They know what it takes to get where they want to be, and they're willing to put it in."
J.J. Bailes, the state's top-ranked 113-pounder, confirmed that.
"Basically just working hard in practice and getting to know each other," said Bailes, who is 44-1 on the year. "Getting to know the seniors and bonding with each other over the summer."
"We're always working out and working hard in the weight room," added Jacob Reeves, a state qualifier at 145. "(Osborne) helps us a lot, and we've been wrestling for a while, so that helps a lot."
There is definitely much to be said for experience. Many of them started wrestling as young as age 3.
"Pretty much everyone that are freshmen now have been wrestling for at least a year," said Garrett Johnson (43-6), ranked third at 106. "Especially the lower weight classes. We've been wrestling since were 3, so we have a family that's almost built. The connection's really good."
Johnson and Bailes are perfect examples.
"Not only have they been wrestling since they were that young, but they had been wrestling against each other, then they came together on the Beckley youth team," Osborne said. "And so then, they're practice partners. That just made them that much better.
"Most of these freshmen have been together all through middle school. I have two Beckley-Stratton kids (Nick Dvorak and Jacob Meadows), but the Park kids have been together this whole time and they've gotten tough."
Wrestling is a sport that lends itself to freshmen having immediate success because of its one-on-one nature. There have been 22 four-time individual state champions in West Virginia history.
"You're physically, weight and height, pretty much the same," Osborne said. "If you can match that strength, and probably your testosterone level having something to do with it. Some of them have wrestled seniors and some of them have been real successful with them. They're matched up the same size."
Each of the seven has had some big wins, including Landon Jones at 170. His win over Aden Hill in a dual over St. Albans was a pivotal match in Woodrow's win that clinched its berth in the West Virginia Dual Team State Championships.
Tyler Roark won the Region 3 title at 120 pounds, Vance Neal wrestled most of the year at 126 but bumped up to 132 to qualify third and Meadows, who has bounced around the lineup, is in at 126.
Perhaps the biggest benefit of having such an impactful freshman class is the future.
"Basically, we're all going to be here four years," Johnson said, "so I think the impact's going to carry over from this year for the next three years."
