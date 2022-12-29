And a freshman shall lead them. In Woodrow Wilson’s case, it only took 4.8 seconds for Preston Clary to do his thing.
Clary came off the bench cold with 4.8 seconds left and hit two free throws to give the Flying Eagles a thrilling 52-50 victory against Class A No. 1 James Monroe Thursday night in the Burger King division championship of the Little General Battle for the Armory at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The way it went down just might attain legendary status for Clary, the son of another Flying Eagles legend, Tink Brown.
With the score tied at 50-50, Woodrow Wilson’s Elijah Redfern, who had played a stellar game, drove into the paint as time was winding down, and wrapped a pass around James Monroe’s Juan Hopkins to Jaylon Walton. The Mavericks defense collapsed, and Hopkins spun and tried to block the shot but was whistled for a foul.
As Walton walked to the line, he noticed blood on his hand and the officials did, too, and he ended up leaving the game.
Woodrow Wilson coach Ron Kidd wasted no time subbing in Clary.
“(Walton) had blood on his hand and that might have been a miracle type thing, a break for us in a sense because Preston, (even though) he is a freshman, but we feel he can go in and make his foul shots at that time,” Kidd said. “I didn’t hesitate. Preston has that calm about him. I really felt like he would go in there, and then he showed, that he was going to knock them down.”
The second even came after another timeout.
“Man, I was really nervous, but I took the challenge, made both free throws and we came out victorious,” Clary said. “I’m very happy about it.”
He just never thought it would come this early.
“Never,” Clary said. “I would never dream of it either.”
The loss ended a 35-game winning streak for the Mavericks (7-1) and more importantly at that time, sullied what had been a comeback from as many as 13 points and 10 at the end of the third quarter.
The game was billed as a matchup of two players – Woodrow’s Redfern and James Monroe’s Eli Allen – who some consider two of the premier players in the state. It did not disappoint.
Allen, who finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, really did his damage late, almost willing his team to victory.
Down in the fourth, he started a game-ending stretch of two 3s, and four assists, with an assist to Collin Fox to make it 44-38. After Redfern scored to make it an eight-point game with 4:30 remaining, Allen hit back-to-back 3s to make it a two-point game, 46-44.
Redfern had a free throw and Drew Fitzwater a basket to make it five points again, but Allen had back-to-back assists to Hopkins to make it 49-48 with under two minutes remaining. Fitzwater had a free throw to make it 50-48 but a fourth assist in a furious fourth tied the game, setting up the frantic finish.
“We didn’t execute well in the first two-and-a-half quarters,” James Monroe coach Matt Sauvage said. “Pace of play, I think that threw us just a little bit. But once we settled into that, I think the last quarter-and-a-half we outplayed them.”
After Clary’s free throws, James Monroe had a last-second look by Allen that bounced off the backboard, just missing a winner.
“There at the end we actually ran it to the wrong side,” Sauvage said. “I didn’t want them to be able to set up in their defense so that’s why we used the timeout early to try to catch them off guard. We just didn’t execute well there, but I’m proud of (my players).”
“It seemed to last forever,” Kidd said of the final sequence. “I think (Allen) ended up getting a good look at a shot and he usually makes that.”
Redfern’s play was steady throughout, but he had a big stretch after Braydon Hawthorne was forced to leave the game. Hawthorne picked up his fourth foul and when he went to the bench, he was hit with a technical and a fifth foul, taking him out of the game – when he emphatically yanked his shirt from his waistband.
Redfern took over with three straight baskets, the first a steal and then a flush and two more layups after that to push a once seven-point lead back to its largest margin.
Redfern had 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
“I think he really showed his leadership right there,” Kidd said. “I thought Braydon was on his way to another big game when he went out, but Elijah really stepped up.”
The two stars were the only ones with double figures, but James Monroe’s Josh Burks and Hopkins had nine points and Fox had eight. For Woodrow, another freshman, Coby Dillon had nine as did Braydon Hawthorne. Walton had seven points and 10 rebounds.
Woodrow Wilson is now 2-2 and will be in action back at the Armory next Thursday against PikeView in the New River CTC Invitational. James Monroe will have its hands full again in Beckley Friday, playing Class AAA No. 1 Shady Spring at the Armory in the New River CTC. Both games will be at 8:30 p.m.
James Monroe
Josh Burks 4-8 1-3 9, Cooper Ridgeway 3-3 0-0 6, Eli Allen 7-20 2-02 18, Collin Fox 4-9 0-1 8, Juan Hopkins 4-6 1-1 9, Owen Jackson 0-3, 0-0 0, TOTALS: 22-49 3-5 50
Woodrow Wilson
Coby Dillon 3-9 0-0 9, Elijah Redfern 5-13 9-10 20, Zyon Hawthorne 1-4 0-0 2, Braydon Hawthorne 3-5 0-0 9, Jaylon Walton 2-5 3-4 7, Preston Clary 0-1 2-2 2, MJ Staples 0-0 0-0 0, Drew Fitzwater 1-1 1-3 3, Ziyun Cousins 0-2 0-0 0, Kellen Hifferman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-40, 15-19 52.
James Monroe 10 10 14 16 - 50
Woodrow Wilson 15 12 17 8 - 52
Three-point field goals – JM: 3-16 (Burks 1-3, Allen 2-7, Fox 0-4, Jackson 0-2). WW: 7-18 (Dillon 3-9, Redfern 1-3, Z. Hawthorne 0-1, B. Hawthorne 3-4, Clary 0-1). Rebounds – JM: 25 (Allen 10). WW:27 (Walton 10), Assists – JM: 12 (Allen 7), WW: 11 (Redfern 6). Steals – JM: 6 (Burks, 2, Fox 2), WW: 7 (Redfern 2, Fitzwater 2). Fouled out – JM: Hopkins. WW: B. Hawthorne
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.