It was an odd statement to be sure, but it makes perfect sense given the circumstances.
Talking about the upcoming Class AA state softball tournament, Independence coach Ken Adkins said it was almost like playing with house money.
“It’s almost like we are just happy to be here,” Adkins said. “Not that I think we shouldn’t be and at the beginning of the season I felt like we would be in this situation. I felt like that all season. But what we had to do to get here, it’s almost unbelievable. In some ways, yes, we are still lucky to be playing. To be at the bottom of the order, and to be down to the last out with work left to do, it really is unbelievable.”
Adkin was talking about his team’s comeback from a 7-3 deficit in the bottom of the seventh – after giving away a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh – to beat Bluefield in the Class AA Region 3 championship on Friday night.
Independence (24-9) will take on five-time defending champion Herbert Hoover (21-8) about 30 minutes after the conclusion of Oak Glen vs. Winfield which starts at 9:30 a.m. The losers meet at 4:30 p.m. in an elimination game. The winners play at 6:30 p.m.
It is the third Region 3 title for the Patriots in the last four seasons (there was no softball in 2020 due to Covid.
“In 2019 we were a veteran group, we started seven seniors,” Adkins said. “We felt confident in what we had. But we had to get over the Holly Brehm Factor (the former Wyoming East pitching great) and we finally did that year. I think we had lost to Wyoming East three straight years before that, so it was a big thing for us to break through and make it to the state tournament.
“In 2021, we had (all-state catcher and state player of the year finalist) Kaylan Parks and Delaney (Buckland, the Patriots pitching dynamo) was a sophomore. Overall, that was an inexperienced team.”
And this year’s team, he said, falls in the middle somewhere.
“This group is a combination,” Adkins said. “We have three seniors (Buckland, center fielder Kendall Martin and catcher Alexis Meadows) who have been with me for four years, and arguably the best pitcher to ever come through Independence. But we are young, too. We have a freshman, sophomore and junior in the infield and a sophomore and junior in the outfield. And to win the regional like we did, that’s why I say, as strange as it seems, that we are almost playing with house money.”
The Patriots are also playing because Buckland's and Adkins' midseason proclamation "In Buckland We Trust" (which still would have made a great shirt or poster) has rung true.
She had been spot-on in the playoffs and despite falling in the first game against Bluefield, and with a little help from her friends in the championship game, is 5-1 in the postseason and has walked just two batters in the six games. In fact, she has gone 10 of the last 12 games without a walk.
When you don’t give away runners you typically find success.
It’s been by design, Adkins said.
“Some of that is pitch-calling,” Adkins said. “I don’t believe in wasting pitches. Some coaches will call pitches out of the zone, we want to throw it close enough where they swing. When you throw it in the zone you have to have a good defense behind you.”
Buckland is 22-6 this season with a sub-2.00 ERA with 297 strikeouts and 23 walks.
She is also hitting .351 this season and has reached base 66 times, walking 37 times, with 26 hits, and she had been hit three times.
Martin leads the Patriots in hitting at .409 with a team-high five home runs and seven doubles, 33 runs and 32 RBIs. Emma Lilly is hitting .393 with a team-best 41 RBIs and 10 doubles as well as 28 runs. Allie Hypes is batting .370 with a team-best 40 runs, nine doubles and 25 runs and Kassidy Bradbury is hitting .360 with seven doubles, 28 runs and 23 RBIs.
Independence and Herbert Hoover have a bit of state tournament history.
The Patriots fell to the Huskies 1-0 in nine innings in the 2019 state tournament before rebounding to win in the elimination round 9-1 over Nitro. They were eliminated by Petersburg 5-2.
In 2021, Indy fell 9-1 to Herbert Hoover in the second game of the first day and ended the season 21-15.
Adkins' Patriots teams are 0-4 all-time versus the Huskies.
Hoover is led by the righty-lefty combination of Laila Varney (1.09 ERA) and Josi Fix (2.11 ERA). Fix is the leading hitter at .407, Varney hits .333 and catcher Sydney Bright has a .321 average with five home runs.
Herbert Hoover enters with a .288 team batting average and Independence is hitting .304 overall.
All the Class AA games are at Little Creek State Park’s Craft Field.
