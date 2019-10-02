Freeman named NFCA Golf Coach of the Year

Golf is often referred to as a gentleman’s sport. A game that is as much about integrity and sportsmanship as competition.
Woodrow Wilson head golf coach Butch Freeman fits that description to a tee.
Now, the longtime gentleman of the game has been recognized as one of the outstanding coaches in West Virginia high school golf.
The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission announced Tuesday that Freeman has been named the National Federation of Coaches Association 2019 State Coach of the Year for golf.
“My goodness, I am flabbergasted and very surprised,” Freeman said when he was made aware of the award for the first time. “It is quite an honor.”
The award is given annually by the NFCA to coaches for their outstanding commitment to athletes in West Virginia.
“Coach Freeman had demonstrated excellence and leadership in the coaching profession,” the organization’s release read.
Freeman has been the head golf coach at Woodrow Wilson for the last three years, but also was responsible for starting the golf team at Independence, where he coached for two years before transferring to Woodrow Wilson in the late 1970s.
The NFCA award is the second major honor bestowed on Freeman this year. He also received the Grainger Award in February, an award designated by the United States Golf Association to recognize people who have volunteered for the USGA for over 25 years.
“I have really enjoyed all of my years with the (West Virginia Golf Association),” Freeman said. “I have had some really great kids and it has been a joy.”
The NFAC award with be presented to Freeman at the state high school golf tournament next week in Wheeling.
