Free time goes sailing away with visions of boating fun

Perhaps receiving a bill for my wintertime boat storage sparked something in my mind. Maybe it was the stories I found flipping through social media channels of people holding giant, local, coldwater fish like walleyes and muskies that caused fishing to stir around my brain. Or could I be simply falling for the ads for all the wintertime boat shows across the country that are happening now or are scheduled soon?
I am not certain. (To be honest, I have always had a weak spot in my heart for offshore sportfishing boats and the thoughts of marlin, tuna, swordfish, bull redfish and the lifestyle that goes along with every aspect of it.)
Or could it be simply a warmer weather forecast after a very cold spell causing my urge for open waters and sunglasses?
I guess it doesn’t really matter other than the fact that boats and fishing were on my mind when I penned this column. So after some outdoor news scouring and a bit of new boat envy, I came across some news that I found was newsworthy for other West Virginians who may find themselves in a similar spot as yours truly.
The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), representing North American recreational boat, engine and marine accessory manufacturers, announced recently that as it finalizes 2019 sales numbers, retail unit sales of new powerboats are estimated to have held steady in 2019 at approximately 280,000 units, the second highest total since 2007. The following new powerboat categories drove retail unit sales momentum in 2019:
l New personal watercraft sales are estimated to be up 6 percent to 73,000 units in 2019; with accessible entry-level price points, personal watercraft are often considered a gateway to boat ownership.
l Sales of new wake sport boats—popular for wakesurfing and wakeboarding and attractive to new and younger boaters—are estimated to be up 6 percent to 11,000 units in 2019.
l New cruiser sales—boats between 22 and 32 feet, popular for relaxing, entertaining and ‘cruising’—are estimated to be up 3 percent to 9,000 units in 2019.
l However, new freshwater fishing boat sales—a high-volume category—are estimated to be down 7 percent to 69,000 units in 2019.U.S. Recreational Boating by the Numbers - Additional statistics on the industry’s size, makeup and demographics include:
l Annual U.S. sales of boats, marine products and services are estimated to total $42 billion in 2019, up slightly from 2018.
l Retail unit sales of new boats are estimated to have reached approximately 280,000 units in 2019, the second highest level since 2007 and flat with 2018 totals.
l Leading the nation in sales of new powerboat, engine, trailer and accessories in 2018 were the following 10 states (2019 estimates available in the spring):
l Florida: $3.2 billion, up 8 percent from 2017
l Texas: $1.8 billion, up 9 percent from 2017
l Michigan: $1.1 billion, up 10 percent from 2017
l North Carolina: $914 million, up 9 percent from 2017
l Minnesota: $861 million, up 6 percent from 2017
l Wisconsin: $781 million, up 9 percent from 2017
l New York: $775 million, up 5 percent from 2017
l California: $765 million, up 6 percent from 2017
l Georgia: $680 million, up 8 percent from 2017
l South Carolina: $661 million, up 4 percent from 2017
It’s not just new boats Americans are buying; about 975,000 pre-owned boats are estimated to have been sold in 2019, down slightly from 2018.
There were an estimated 11.9 million boats registered and documented in the U.S. in 2019, relatively unchanged from 2018.
Ninety-five percent of boats on the water (powerboats, personal watercraft and sailboats) in the U.S. are small in size, measuring less than 26 feet in length — boats that can be trailered by a vehicle to local waterways.
Sixty-two percent of boat owners have a household income less than $100,000, making boating a solidly middle-class recreational pursuit.
Well, that about does it. I can see a new boat in my future — the real question is, what kind?
Oh, dear, there goes my evenings. Time to research!