WVU Tech is bringing in a big opponent, so it calls for a big day.
The Golden Bears men’s and women’s basketball teams will host Rio Grande on Saturday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. The women will get it started at 1 p.m., followed by the men at 3 p.m.
Admission to both games will be free.
It’s all part of Homecoming Week for Tech. On Friday, Robert Arritt, Joe Craffey and David Kidd were all inducted into the Golden Bear Athletic Hall of Fame during the Distinguished Alumni Reception and Awards Banquet at The Resort at Glade Springs.
They will be recognized during Saturday’s games.
The Rio Grande women (22-3, 13-1 River States Conference) are ranked No. 13 in the nation. The RedStorm won their last meeting with the Golden Bears, 91-68 on Dec. 3.
Tech (16-9, 9-5) has won three straight and five of six.
Saturday’s game is also designated as Tech’s Play4Kay Game. Games all across the country are designated to raise money for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, named for the head women’s basketball coach at N.C. State for 34 years who died in 2009 after a 22-year battle with breast cancer.
On the men’s side, the Golden Bears are 12-12 overall and 7-7 in the conference. They defeated Carlow 76-47 last Saturday to snap a four-game losing streak.
Rio (20-5, 13-1) is on a six-game winning streak. They also defeated Tech in December, 80-65 in Ohio.
While both Rio Grande teams are locked in as the top seed in the East Division for the conference tournament, the Tech men and women are fighting for position.
The fourth and fifth seeds in each division will cross over and play each other in play-in games on Feb. 20, with the fourth seeds hosting.
The Tech women are tied with Alice Lloyd for No. 2 in the East with three games remaining, including a head-to-head meeting in the Feb. 18 season finale in Pippa Passes, Ky. Ohio Christian (5-9) and Point Park (5-10) are destined for the play-in round.
On the men’s side, Point Park (11-4) is locked in at No. 2. Tech is currently at No. 3, one game ahead of Alice Lloyd and Ohio Christian (both are 6-8).
Both the men and women will host Ohio Christian in their home finale Tuesday night. The women will tip off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.
