Freaky football Friday

This past Friday was a freaky night for sure.
Knowing Friday night fell on the 13th — in addition to there being a full moon — I should have expected a wild night. However, some of the results were still a bit shocking.
The biggest shocker to me was Meadow Bridge knocking off Midland Trail on the road. Now, before you start typing that email or firing me up on social media, that is absolutely no disrespect to the Wildcats.
Trail had won back-to-back games against Class AA opponents and Colton Yoder had been virtually unstoppable in those games. Meadow Bridge was 1-1 and coming off a loss at Clay-Battelle with a young team that would be playing its second straight road game.
No brainer, right? Wrong.
No matter how you spin it, the Wildcats came to play and pulled off arguably their biggest win to date under head coach Dwayne Reichard.
I saw Meadow Bridge in the preseason and felt it was a good team, but they were just young and inexperienced. Definitely a team if you took lightly they would beat you (see Friday night’s results).
The other surprise Friday, of course, was Wyoming East making the trip to Summersville and beating a good Nicholas County team.
Was I shocked that the Warriors won? Absolutely not. I fully expected Wyoming East to be a different team under first-year head coach Larry Thompson.
I was extremely impressed with what he did previously with the football team at Mount View.
But, again, look at the scenario outside of your rose-colored glasses. East had not had a winning season since 2014. Nicholas returned a veteran team that went undefeated the previous regular season and advanced to the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
East would be playing only its second game of the season and its first on the road, while Nicholas was playing its home opener after winning both its games to start the season.
It’s not about disrespect, it is about analyzing a game from a neutral point of view to determine who might win. Sometimes you are right, sometimes you are wrong.
Now the big question is, where do these teams go from here?
Wyoming East has an interesting game this week against a struggling Oak Hill team. The Warriors should be a heavy favorite to knock off the Red Devils, but there is a catch.
The Warriors will be on the road for the second straight week after a huge win Friday. The catch is, the week after the Oak Hill game will be a home clash with another Class AA powerhouse, James Monroe.
When the Mavericks roll into town, it will be a football frenzy at the War Zone for sure.
Do I think the Warriors will get caught looking ahead? No, not under Thompson. But, hey, what do I know?
James Monroe is not the only tough game for East in the coming weeks. The Warriors host Shady Spring and Liberty, and they have two tough road contests at Independence and at Man.
Meadow Bridge is off this week and will get a little extra time to enjoy the win over the Patriots. They come back in two weeks to host East Hardy, which is 0-2 to start the season, before the next three weeks get interesting.
After battling the Cougars, the Wildcats travel just down the road for the rivalry showdown with Greenbrier West. That will be followed by home dates with Webster County and Summers County.
With three games to close the season that Meadow Bridge has a good shot at winning, a good showing over that tough stretch in the middle of the schedule could put the Wildcats back in the playoffs.
Speaking of playoffs, this week we get the first WVSSAC football ratings. Key word there is, ratings.
The first couple of weeks always look a little odd because it is a points-based system, not votes by individuals. So keep in mind, nobody is disrespecting your school and if you keep winning, it will all work out in the end.
