Frantz takes on new role for state tournament

Brian Nabors sees a lot of himself in his point guard, Cloey Frantz.
The Woodrow Wilson head coach, a special honorable mention all-state point guard who played on three teams that played for state championships and won two, doesn't hide his praise for her.
"She might be a better player than I was," Nabors said. "I guess there are similarities though. I sacrificed my body, I did what I had to do to help our team win and she has that attitude. Cloey's a scorer, she's probably more of a scorer than anything, but she can also distribute the basketball. I was more of a distributor and scored when my team needed me to. She's always going to score.
"She's going to score when we need her to score, when she has opportunities to score. She's going to do whatever it takes to help our team win, but at the same time she's going to find the open man. She wants to defend the best player, she never wants to come out of the game even when she's hurt. She's just a special type of kid, and I was like that, too, where I never wanted to come out and played hurt, but this kid, she'd play right now."
Unfortunately for Frantz, her high school career as a player came to an end in Beckley's Region 3 co-final win over Capital when she suffered a non-displaced tibial fracture from a hyperextension. The injury will likely sideline her for 3-to-4 months, eliminating her chance of playing in this week's Class AAAA state tournament.
For Frantz, it was a heartbreaking end to a career that's seen bouts with adversity.
As a freshman, she missed the first half of the season with a PCL tear in her knee. As a sophomore, she had another knee injury that hampered her. As a junior, she wasn't able to finish out the season after a quarterfinal win in the state tournament due to the pandemic.
"Not being able to finish the year is frustrating, but I've learned how to get through it and be more emotionally tough," Frantz said. "I've always had this mindset of being tough since I've grown up. It's just how I am. People have told me I need to stop trying to hit the floor as much for every possession, but that's just how I play and I wouldn't be the player I am if I wasn't like that. I'd rather sacrifice it and take the risk of getting hurt than stop playing that aggressively."
That approach to every possession and loose ball isn't lost on Nabors.
As a player who has played with Player of the Year winners in Ryan Culicerto and Anthony Scruggs and coached others, such as former Summers County standout Candace Brown and 2012 Ostrowski winner Makenzie White, Frantz stands out above them all in her own way.
"To be honest with you, Cloey's probably the most intense and tenacious player I've ever coached and maybe even ever played with," Nabors said. "That's male or female. She's just a special type of kid and you don't find kids like that today with that type of attitude and willing to sacrifice their body. If we need a rebound and I'm yelling, getting on them about it, she's going to do everything she can on the next possession to get a rebound. That's just the type of player she is. She wants to do whatever it takes to make the team successful."
As unfortunate as the last week has been for Frantz, it's only the end of one chapter.
The senior all-stater has signed to play at UVa.-Wise and on Thursday will transition into a coaching role for the Lady Flying Eagles during their state tournament stay.
As a leader on the court, it's a natural fit.
"I'm already preparing for it," Frantz said. "I was watching film today and was thinking about how I can best help our players. Keanti (Thompson) is really going to have to step up for us at the point and my job is to help get her ready. I'm going to be there telling her what to do and that she can do it.
"When I got the news that my season was done, the next thing I thought about was what I could do to help. The big thing is telling our bigs how to help Keanti because she's really the only ball handler we have now. I think I can really help make things easier because I've been out there."
Another added advantage is she's played under Nabors since her middle school days and knows what he expects. The Beckley head coach was previously an AAU coach and has tutored the senior since she was in middle school.
"He's taught me everything I know," Frantz said. "Everything I am as a player is because of him, so I see a lot of things the same way he does and I know what he expects."
Though it isn't how he hoped Frantz would be contributing, Nabors does look forward to adding a Frantz as a fourth coach on the bench.
"There's a lot of wisdom and knowledge to be gained," Nabors said. "In situations, she knows what to do. She'll be on the bench and be able to talk to the players coming in and out, especially the guards. She'll tutor them. It's always a learning experience with our program. As coaches we're always teaching and I can see her doing the same thing. She's been with the program for four years and has been around me for six, almost seven years.
"She's been a coach on the floor for the last three years. She's really been a coach on the floor this year with as many players as we've missed and she'll continue to do that."
