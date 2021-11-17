Midland Trail coach Frank Isaacs never cheated the job.
And it was that resolve that led the Patriots to a school-best five straight playoff appearances.
Isaacs announced this week that he is resigning the position, wanting to spend more time with his family.
“I have younger daughters who only know me as a coach,” Isaacs said. “It’s time to change that. It’s bittersweet but I really do feel at peace (with the decision).”
Isaacs was an all-stater as an undersized defensive lineman at Trail during his playing career and his coach at Midland Trail, Jim Martin, once called him the “best defensive lineman, pound for pound, in the state of West Virginia.”
He returned to his alma mater as the school’s fifth head coach in 2015, replacing Joe Dean who had resigned the previous season.
He coached prolific offenses at Midland Trail, spurred by the running game, including 2017 when all-state running back Thomas Ferris set the school record for rushing with over 2,000 yards.
In 2018, the Patriots went 12-1 and advanced to the Class A state semifinals, falling to Williamstown.
The team set the victory record at Trail with 10 wins in 2017 and again in 2018 when the team went 12-1. That 2018 team set a record at Trail for points scored with 420.
Isaacs was 49-24 in seven seasons at the school and never had a losing season.
His best job might have been over the second half of the 2021 season. The team was 2-4 and had lost three straight after a 20-7 loss to James Monroe on Oct. 15, but rebounded to win four straight and make the postseason.
Isaacs got to coach both his sons, Austin, a quarterback on that 2018 team, and Aden, a fullback-linebacker who was a senior this season.