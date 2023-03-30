The 33rd annual Scott Brown/Little General Classic will be held April 15 at Shady Spring, and the host school will be well represented.
Braden Chapman, Cam Manns, Cole Chapman and Jaedan Holstein will all suit up together in the Dave Wills Gymnasium one final time — and be joined by coaches Ronnie Olson and Russ Jordan — at the annual all-star game.
The game is named in memory of Register-Herald sports writer Scott Brown, who passed away in 1996 due to complications with diabetes at the age of 31.
There will be a girls game that will start at 2:30 p.m., preceded by a girls 3-point shootout at 2 p.m.
Girls rosters will be announced at a later date.
As for the boys, Class AAAA players will team with Class A (Mid-State Automotive) to take on all-stars from a combined team of Class AAA and Class AA (C. Adam Toney Tires).
Joining the four Shady seniors will be DeSean Goode of Fairmont Senior. Fairmont defeated Shady Spring in the Class AAA state title game each of the last two seasons by a combined six points.
Also on the team locally are Garrett Mitchell of Wyoming East and Caleb Fuller of Bluefield.
The roster is rounded out by Eli Robertson of Herbert Hoover, Reece Carden of Scott, Luke Johnson of Ripley, Scotty Browning of Logan and Matt Carte of Ravenswood.
The other end of the court will be represented by two state champions and the state player of the year.
Eli Allen of Class A state champion James Monroe was named the Evans Award winner as the state’s top boys basketball player. He will be joined by teammates Collin Fox and Josh Burks.
Also, Mavericks coaches Matt Sauvage, Corey Miller and Todd Lusk will lead the way.
Two-time Class AAAA state champion Morgantown — like James Monroe in Class A — will be represented by Brody Davis and Cam Danser.
Other local players on the team are John Rose of Greater Beckley Christian, Greenbrier East teammates Goose Gabbert and Adam Seams and Princeton’s Kris Joyce.
Rounding it out are Brendan Hoffman and Ben Nicol of George Washington and Dominic Schmidt of Cabell Midland.
There will be a boys slam dunk and 3-point shootout after the girls game, followed by the boys game.
Tickets can be purchased at the door and are $8, with children under age 5 admitted free.
