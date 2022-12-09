Mary Beth Garcia has been involved in cheer most of her life, from the youth level to the squads at both Woodrow Wilson and West Virginia University.
When she took over the team at her high school alma mater this year, she had one goal in mind.
"When Woodrow's opportunity came up, I felt like this was the year to do it," she said. "I was very excited and passionate about making change in this cheerleading program and winning championships. State championships. That's what my goal was walking into it August 1."
The Flying Eagles and three other area teams get the opportunity to do that on Saturday.
The state cheer competition will be held at Marshall University's Cam Henderson Center. The day begins at 10 a.m.
Joining Woodrow Wilson will be Westside, Midland Trail and Greenbrier West. Woodrow (Class AAA), Westside (Class AA) and Midland Trail (Class A) all won Region 3 championships on Nov. 5. Greenbrier West was the Class A runner-up.
Westside won its second consecutive regional.
"I believe that we have been successful because we are very diligent and consistent in how we practice," said Kristy Fleenor, now in her sixth year as the Renegades coach. "Our cheerleaders practice two to three hours daily each week. They come into our program with the knowledge that it takes full dedication. They are ready to put the work in and are more than willing to do whatever it takes to be the best that they can be. That dedication and expectation exudes from our athletes, and they do everything necessary to achieve their goals. It truly is inspiring.
"And when you begin to win championships, it makes you want it more. They aren’t satisfied unless they know they are taking everything they’ve got into their performance."
First-year Midland Trail head coach Angela Eades is pleasantly surprised with the results her cheerleaders posted at the region tournament.
"With a new year, a brand new team and a new coach, these girls have by far surpassed my expectations and I’m sure the expectations of many others," Eades said last week.
"We started the year with only three returning cheerleaders and nine brand new cheerleaders, some who have never cheered before. Since August 1, we have worked extremely hard to get where we are today. Balancing between tough practices and conditioning, cheering at all football games, work schedules of both the girls and myself, school and life."
Midland Trail won its fourth regional title in five seasons. Greenbrier West interrupted the Patriots last season with its own regional crown.
Cheering for the Cavaliers this season have been Raelyn Palmer, Saige Puleo, Tania Redden, Patience Lunsford, Ashley Bryant, Haylee Blair, Jacob Perkins, Hannah Sweet, Timmy Dalton, Lexxi Bragg, Rebekah Burke, Savannah Reed, Brooke LeGrand, Skylar Cox, Gabrielle Lilly, Brooke Patters, Mara Viars and Audreona Kessler.
Midland Trail's squad has consisted of Isabelle Clark, Samantha Davis, Praxton Skaggs, Hannah Beard, Alexis Dozier, Ashley Eades, CJ Ford, Telayia Hicks, Emily Isaacs, Bailey Pierson, Aleesya Withrow, Cassidy White, Lillian Vass and Bailey Yarber.
"As far as my expectations for (Saturday), it is a huge honor to be performing at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University and for some this may be a once in a lifetime event," Eades said. "I want them to have the time of their life on the floor.
"This three minutes of performance is what we have worked so hard all season for. This is their time to shine and show off the true sport of cheerleading. I pray they can go out there and represent Midland Trail High School to the best of their abilities. Again, I can’t say enough how proud I am of my team and how honored I am to have this opportunity."
On the floor for Westside have been Arielle Lusk, Madilyn Clay, Megan Brown, Rylie Delong, Hanna Evans, Jennah Workman, Madalyn Brown, Brooklyn Toler, Kailyn Elswick, Kinley Morgan, Allyson Plumley, Alexandra Ellis, Abby Blankenship and Hadli Evans.
Competing for Woodrow have been Ashlin Marcum, Kaylee McClaugherty, Nasya Warner, Olivea Clay, Alyvia Wolfe, Cadence Clackler, Jazmine Wright, Kassidy Meadows, Kyndall Williams, Zaniah Shelton, Addie Cox, Bailey Vaught, Cailyn Humphrey, Carly Justice, Hannah West, Laney Garcia, Mallory Mullins and McKenzie Bragg.
Garcia said there is a simple formula to winning a state championship.
"It takes passion and determination, and that's what these girls have done since August 1," she said. "We have pushed in right from the very first day they were allowed to start, and we started on our regional routine. So then we went through and we were Region 3 champs with the high score of the region, and that's when we pushed through to state.
"It takes a two-minute, 28-second routine of nothing but high impact energy and stunts. And I'm talking next-level stunts. These stunts are very, very difficult, especially to win the state cheerleading competition in West Virginia."
Fleenor feels strongly that her group is ready for that type of intensity.
"Without a doubt, our team strength is their work ethic. I don’t think that many people know how hard our cheerleaders truly work," Fleenor said. "They condition in the offseason, only taking a few weeks off after the season is over before they start working on their own time throughout the summer. During the season, each practice consists of running, conditioning, tumbling and stunting. We go over every minute detail of technique in our motions, jumps and what we need to do to be better.
"Our girls truly aren’t satisfied until they know they’ve perfected it. Each night after they go home, they watch video after video of their performances at practice. It’s a constant desire that encompasses them. They push themselves harder than I ever could."
There will be three separate sessions on Saturday. Class AAA will compete at 10 a.m., Class A will compete at 2 p.m., and the Class AA event will be held at 6 p.m. The Region 3 champions will be the fourth team on the floor in each class, followed immediately by the Region 3 runner-up.
The arena will be cleared between sessions.
