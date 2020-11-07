Four area teams qualify for state football playoffs

The high school football playoff field is set — even if this season has taught us that nothing is really set.
Greenbrier West emerged as the No. 2 seed in Class A as one of four area teams to qualify for the state playoffs, which will begin Friday across West Virginia.
Also in are Class AA No. 4 Liberty and No. 14 Independence, as well as Class A No. 5 Midland Trail.
Greenbrier West (8-0) will host No. 15 Madonna in the first round. The Cavaliers are guaranteed homefield advantage through the semifinals, should they advance that far.
Midland Trail (4-1) will host No. 12 Buffalo in the first round in a rematch with the only team that beat the Patriots this season. Buffalo outlasted Trail 7-0 in double overtime on Oct. 24.
In Class AA, Liberty (6-0) will host No. 13 Herbert Hoover. If the Raiders win that game, they will also be at home for the quarterfinals.
Independence (5-2) returns to the playoffs and will make the long trip to No. 3 Frankfort.
The ratings release was delayed until after 8 p.m. Saturday, even coming out before the Covid-19 metrics color map. The map had not been revealed as of 8:45 p.m.
The map is important because it will be used to determine the fate of each playoff team. WV MetroNews first reported late Friday night that the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission will allow teams from orange and red counties to play in the postseason.
However, in order to be cleared to play, those counties must get back into the green, yellow or gold before game day. A Sunday option has been provided in such cases, with game times of 1:30 p.m.
Teams that do not get to green, yellow or gold will have to forfeit their games.
Dates, times and locations for games will be determined Sunday.
