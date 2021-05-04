Foul trouble plagues Cavs in quarterfinal loss (With Gallery)

Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Cloudy with rain arriving overnight. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Cloudy with rain arriving overnight. Low 58F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.